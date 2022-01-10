Man faces murder raps for allegedly shooting ex’s car

Department of Public Safety officers arrest Bradley Hocog after he allegedly shot at a vehicle driven by his former girlfriend’s daughter along Beach Road, Susupe late yesterday afternoon. Other photo shows the hole that the bullet punctured on the side of the car. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot his former girlfriend’s car while her daughter was driving the vehicle and she was the passenger.

Saipan Tribune learned from a credible source that Bradley Hocog, a resident of Dan Dan, was arrested around 6pm yesterday for allegedly shooting at his former girlfriend’s car.

Hocog was brought to the Department of Corrections at around 7pm to be booked and detained.

According to the source, the victim was driving along Beach Road, Susupe when Hocog, who was in the passenger seat of Labian Muna’s car, pulled up beside the victim and shot at the car. Muna is Hocog’s current girlfriend.

Fortunately, both the ex-girlfriend and her daughter were unharmed and did not suffer any injuries from the shooting because Hocog missed the driver’s side. However, the bullet did puncture the door behind the driver’s side.

Muna, who had her children in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was not arrested yesterday. Police did tow her car after the shooting was reported and after Hocog was arrested.

Hocog’s former girlfriend said that she took out a restraining order against Hocog prior to the incident. She believes that after noticing the car along Beach Road, he fired at the car believing that she was its driver.

Saipan Tribune tried to get comments from the Department of Public Safety regarding the arrest but no information on the incident was available as of press time.

It was later learned that police were still investigating the incident.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

