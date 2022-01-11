COVID-19 UPDATE: 33 new cases in NMI

By
|
Posted on Jan 11 2022

Tag:
Share

Thirty-three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 9 and 10, bringing the CNMI total to 3,698 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. More details later.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance now at $17,584 in NMI

Posted On Jan 10 2022
, By
energy assistance
0

NMI receives historic $495,909 for home energy assistance

Posted On Jan 10 2022
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 37 new positive cases in NMI

Posted On Jan 08 2022
, By
0

With 61 new cases NMI total now at 3,453

Posted On Jan 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 11, 2022, 10:04 PM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune