COVID-19 UPDATE: 33 new cases in NMI

Thirty-three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 9 and 10, bringing the CNMI total to 3,698 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. More details later.
Press Release
