Man found guilty of shattering CPA cop’s window

By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2021

Tag:
Share

A man was found guilty last week of shattering a Commonwealth Ports Authority officer’s car window following a bench trial at the Superior Court.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho found Shanguo Zhang, 43, guilty of count one of vandalism for shattering a ports police vehicle window. However, the court dismissed the disturbing the peace charge filed against him.

Meanwhile, Camacho also revoked Zhang’s probation for a previous case after he was found in violation of his release conditions where he pleaded guilty to spraying paint on a police K-9 vehicle parked at the Department of Public Safety central office.

Camacho imposed a sentence of three months on Zhang and remanded him to the custody of CNMI Marshals who transported him to the Department of Corrections to start serving his sentence.

The court ordered Zhang be brought back to court on Dec. 15 at 10am for his sentencing.

According to court documents, Zhang, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, is a habitual offender, with most of his cases involving vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Zhang is one of those individuals who holds a daily protest against the Chinese Communist Party at the Civic Center across the judicial building in Susupe.

Back on June 15, Zhang, allegedly destroyed or vandalized public property belonging to the Commonwealth Ports Authority Ports Police Department by breaking a vehicle’s window by hitting it with a rock.

Back in March, Camacho sentenced Zhang to serve six months in prison, with the first 15 days to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release or other similar programs after the defendant pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle.

Camacho gave Zhang 12 days’ credit for time served, but the defendant was also placed on a six-month probation after serving his sentence.

In July 2020, Zhang was arrested for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace after damaging the glass doors at the governor’s office.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CPA extends rent abatement to December

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
0

Senate confirms renomination of Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, Diaz to CPA board

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
0

Bench trial set for man who allegedly shattered window of CPA cop car

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
0

CPA employees may now avail of new self-care leave

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 25, 2021, 9:29 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune