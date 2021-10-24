Man found guilty of shattering CPA cop’s window

Share











A man was found guilty last week of shattering a Commonwealth Ports Authority officer’s car window following a bench trial at the Superior Court.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho found Shanguo Zhang, 43, guilty of count one of vandalism for shattering a ports police vehicle window. However, the court dismissed the disturbing the peace charge filed against him.

Meanwhile, Camacho also revoked Zhang’s probation for a previous case after he was found in violation of his release conditions where he pleaded guilty to spraying paint on a police K-9 vehicle parked at the Department of Public Safety central office.

Camacho imposed a sentence of three months on Zhang and remanded him to the custody of CNMI Marshals who transported him to the Department of Corrections to start serving his sentence.

The court ordered Zhang be brought back to court on Dec. 15 at 10am for his sentencing.

According to court documents, Zhang, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, is a habitual offender, with most of his cases involving vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Zhang is one of those individuals who holds a daily protest against the Chinese Communist Party at the Civic Center across the judicial building in Susupe.

Back on June 15, Zhang, allegedly destroyed or vandalized public property belonging to the Commonwealth Ports Authority Ports Police Department by breaking a vehicle’s window by hitting it with a rock.

Back in March, Camacho sentenced Zhang to serve six months in prison, with the first 15 days to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release or other similar programs after the defendant pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle.

Camacho gave Zhang 12 days’ credit for time served, but the defendant was also placed on a six-month probation after serving his sentence.

In July 2020, Zhang was arrested for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace after damaging the glass doors at the governor’s office.