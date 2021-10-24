Share











Tinian was well represented in the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation 3×3 Hoop Fest, as the Typhoon fielded three teams in the competition held last Oct. 16 at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Colleen Cing, Isa Reyes, Lana King, and Anissa Dela Cruz suited up for Tinian in the women’s open division, while the island’s men’s crew was made up of Develle Maui, Marc Babauta, Wesley Walker, and Sir Dela Cruz. The visiting team also had an entry in the boys U18 division contest with Jose Manglona, Tano King II, Collin Dela Cruz, and Keith Nabors Jr. battling the age group title against five Saipan squads.

Tinian made it to the Final Four both in the women’s and men’s with the latter nearly advancing to the finals if not for an overtime loss to Babeholics, 17-19.

Tinian’s men’s squad had its first game against The Game and coasted to a 21-1 victory behind the 10 points of Walker. Tinian next met the Outlaws and eked out a 17-16 victory to secure a playoff spot. Tinian was in Bracket C in the pool play and ended the eliminations with a 2-1 record as it dropped its last match against eventual champion The End Game, 13-19.

In the women’s division, Tinian opened with a 21-13 win over the Crushers before being nosed out by Shammii in the second match, 5-4. Tinian then closed out the elimination with a 9-7 triumph over Alley Oops to reach the Final Four. In the boys U18, Tinian recorded its lone victory in the tournament against the Sixers, 19-6.

Tinian Typhoon coach Keith Nabors said all their teams had a good experience playing against Saipan squads and they hope to have more opportunities to join competitions in the future. He added that he wishes to see Saipan and Rota teams coming down to Tinian when it’s their turn to host a tournament. Nabors also acknowledged groups and individuals who helped Tinian send teams to the NMIBF 3×3 Hoop Fest.

“Our trip would not have been possible without the help of Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan. Special thanks also go to Senator Karl King-Nabors and the Tinian Legislative Delegation and the DCCA’s Division of Youth Services,” the Tinian coach added.

“Thank you to NMIBF for hosting this wonderful tournament and extending the invitation to our Tinian teams, and thank you to the Tan Siu Lin Foundation for providing the jerseys to our boys U18 team,” Keith Nabors said. “See you all in the next competition.” (PR)