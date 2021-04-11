Man gets 30 years for sexual abuse of a minor

Share











The CNMI Superior Court has imposed a 30-year sentence on a man who had pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim Tenorio sentenced Rudolph Rudolph, 55, to 30 years in prison, all suspended except for five years, which he will serve day by day without the possibility of parole.

Rudolph, who was represented by court-appointed counsel Anthony Aguon, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.

Rudolph was initially charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree but the Office of the Attorney General later dropped the other charges as part of the plea agreement.

Following the completion of his sentence, Rudolph will be placed on 10 years’ probation and must register with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry.

Rudolph was also ordered not to have any direct contact with the victim in this case for 30 years.

According to the basis of the plea agreement, Rudolph had sex with the minor on or about July 1, 2020.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the Department of Public Safety received a report on July 20, at about 2:25pm about a sexual assault of a minor case through the Department of Youth Services. The suspect in the case was identified as Rudolph.

On July 19, Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio authorized the issuance of an arrest warrant for Rudolph for the charges of sexual assault of a minor in the first degree and sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, with a cash bail set at $50,000.

Probable cause to try Rudolph was delayed several times because his preliminary hearing was postponed thrice due to procedural matters.