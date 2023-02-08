Man in sexual assault of minor gets 10-year prison sentence

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2023
Share

The Superior Court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Abdon R. Teregeyo to an imprisonment term of 10 years, all suspended except for four years which he will serve without eligibility for parole.

Teregeyo, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor in the first degree last Feb. 2, was also given 333 days credit for time already served and will be released from prison on March 7, 2026.

Upon his release, Teregeyo will be placed on five years’ supervised probation, and will pay a $600 probation fee and $100 in court cost. Teregeyo is required to register as a sex offender and be made to comply with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry Act.

On March 6, 2022, the mother of two minor girls, ages 12 and 10 years old, reported to the police that Teregeyo touched her daughters inappropriately.

In a forensic interview, the then-12-year-old girl told investigators that the touching started in 2020, and the most recent instance occurred on March 5, 2022. She told investigators that she was fed up when she learned that Teregeyo was also inappropriately touching her younger sister.

Teregeyo was initially charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.

Pursuant to his plea agreement, the other charges against Teregeyo were dropped.

MD: The Superior Court has sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.
Keywords: sentence, Teregeyo, Superior, Court, sexual, assault, Saipan

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2023, 6:27 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune