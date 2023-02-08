Man in sexual assault of minor gets 10-year prison sentence

Share











The Superior Court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Abdon R. Teregeyo to an imprisonment term of 10 years, all suspended except for four years which he will serve without eligibility for parole.

Teregeyo, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor in the first degree last Feb. 2, was also given 333 days credit for time already served and will be released from prison on March 7, 2026.

Upon his release, Teregeyo will be placed on five years’ supervised probation, and will pay a $600 probation fee and $100 in court cost. Teregeyo is required to register as a sex offender and be made to comply with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry Act.

On March 6, 2022, the mother of two minor girls, ages 12 and 10 years old, reported to the police that Teregeyo touched her daughters inappropriately.

In a forensic interview, the then-12-year-old girl told investigators that the touching started in 2020, and the most recent instance occurred on March 5, 2022. She told investigators that she was fed up when she learned that Teregeyo was also inappropriately touching her younger sister.

Teregeyo was initially charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.

Pursuant to his plea agreement, the other charges against Teregeyo were dropped.

MD: The Superior Court has sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Keywords: sentence, Teregeyo, Superior, Court, sexual, assault, Saipan