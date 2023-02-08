Faloma turns 22, Maleina, 21

Share











Today, Feb. 9, 2023, would have been Faloma Q. Luhk’s 22nd birthday, while her sister, Maleina Q. Luhk, was supposed to turn 21 this Sunday, but there remains no trace of the pair’s whereabouts almost 12 years since disappearing from an As Teo bus stop.

Elbert Quitugua, the grandfather of the Luhk sisters, said yesterday that they will be offering prayers during the birthday of his granddaughters, who mysteriously disappeared in 2011.

Quitugua has not lost hope and continues to appeal to anyone in the community to help them and the authorities find the Luhk sisters.

He provided Saipan Tribune a picture of his granddaughters hugging each other, which was taken sometime before they disappeared.

“It’s a very powerful picture,” the grandfather said.

Quitugua said the Federal Bureau of Investigation still has a “person of interest” in its records and is still pursuing the matter. He said the FBI is still asking the public to help by providing information about the sisters’ disappearance.

Quitugua said they still believe that someone out there in the community holds critical information that could shed light on what happened to the sisters.

The Luhk sisters were reportedly last seen waiting for a bus ride near their house on As Teo Drive in As Teo in the early morning of May 25, 2011. Maleina was 9 years old, while Faloma was 10 when they disappeared.

Their disappearance triggered an islandwide search for a month by the FBI and other federal and local law enforcement agencies. They even brought in a cadaver-sniffing dog. Many volunteers joined the search. All efforts turned up nothing.