Man killed in alleged hit-and-run

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Middle Road last Saturday evening following an alleged hit-and-run.

Around 9pm last Saturday, Department of Public Safety officers closed off all four lanes along Middle Road near Quick Steam Car Wash and JY Carwash.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan confirmed that a car had collided with a cyclist that evening but no additional details were available as of press time.

A credible source later confirmed that an unresponsive individual was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center’s Emergency Room late Saturday following an accident and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Individuals driving along Middle Road that night took to social media to share what they saw in an effort to spread awareness about the incident.

There have also been photos circulating on social media of an unidentified man lying lifeless just a few feet away from his bike along Middle Road.

According to an eyewitness, while driving along Middle Road last Saturday, she noticed the man just lying there and he looked “dead.” Motorists drove around where his bike was seen lying on the road.

An individual who lived near where the incident happened told Saipan Tribune that they believe it was a hit-and-run because while passing by, they did not see any car parked nearby to assist the man, prompting them to call 911 for assistance.

Other individuals shared that traffic along Middle Road just past McDonald’s was terrible that night because all four lanes were closed for over an hour.