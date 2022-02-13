Man killed in alleged hit-and-run

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2022
Share

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Middle Road last Saturday evening following an alleged hit-and-run.

Around 9pm last Saturday, Department of Public Safety officers closed off all four lanes along Middle Road near Quick Steam Car Wash and JY Carwash.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan confirmed that a car had collided with a cyclist that evening but no additional details were available as of press time.

A credible source later confirmed that an unresponsive individual was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center’s Emergency Room late Saturday following an accident and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Individuals driving along Middle Road that night took to social media to share what they saw in an effort to spread awareness about the incident.

There have also been photos circulating on social media of an unidentified man lying lifeless just a few feet away from his bike along Middle Road.

According to an eyewitness, while driving along Middle Road last Saturday, she noticed the man just lying there and he looked “dead.” Motorists drove around where his bike was seen lying on the road.

An individual who lived near where the incident happened told Saipan Tribune that they believe it was a hit-and-run because while passing by, they did not see any car parked nearby to assist the man, prompting them to call 911 for assistance.

Other individuals shared that traffic along Middle Road just past McDonald’s was terrible that night because all four lanes were closed for over an hour.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune