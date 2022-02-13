Pitching ace excited for Mini Games

Share











The CNMI got a big boost when former Western Alabama flame-throwing pitcher Josh Jones agreed to don the Commonwealth’s colors anew in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The former Saipan Little League star, who helped the CNMI win gold in the 2011 Pacific Games in Noumea, New Caledonia, said he can’t wait to represent his home islands again in the quadrennial event.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we’re back on Saipan and we get to play in front of our people in a bigger stage to defend that gold. Last time I played representing the CNMI and playing in home turf was in the 2008 Senior League Regional tournament. It’s been way too long,” he told Saipan Tribune in a social media message.

With the Saipan Baseball League mothballed the past couple of seasons due to the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic, in the 29-year-old Jones the CNMI National Baseball Team has a player who actually has been playing ball, albeit in the U.S. mainland.

“I am familiar with the roster. Some I grew up watching, some I played against, and some I watch grow playing the game when they were little. Now we all get to be teammates. It’s a really good mix of newbies and vets. I’m just right in between. We have a quality connection and will continue to grow above and beyond; we have 140 days left I believe to do so,” said Jones when asked about his familiarity with rest of his teammates in the national team.

The inventory specialist/training coordinator at Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Machinery appreciates that manager Manny Sablan and coaches Derron Flores and Gary Cruz have such high regard of his pitching prowess that they picked him sans any tryouts.

“I was in touch even before I was selected. They did a great job on what I needed to know and accomplish out here,” said Jones who currently plays in the Arizona National Adult Baseball Association.

Asked what he thinks is the ceiling for the Mini Games team, Jones opted to be non-committal.

“No predictions to be made but I know all of us will go out and compete as a team and prove [our abilities to] everyone despite the pandemic and the past two typhoons that destroyed our field,” said Jones, who last visited the CNMI in July 2014.

After helping the CNMI to gold in Noumea, Jones went to the mainland for junior college, where he had a 6-4, 3.25 record as a freshman and 5-1, 2.80 as a sophomore with over a strikeout per inning.

He transferred to Western Alabama and posted a 5-1, 3.25 record as a junior. He was 7-0 with a 3.86 ERA as a senior, tying for ninth in the Gulf South Conference in wins and finishing his collegiate career at 23-6.

SBL president Jay Santos welcomed Jones to the national team and acknowledged that there was some pushback about his selection at first.

“He’s been playing baseball and we do need pitching. There’s a bit of controversy for putting him now and have him play in the squad. I know some of the players questioned it too and initially I was the one who was adamant that we should go with the players that we have on island. I accept that responsibility for that comment.”

Ultimately, Santos said the SBL gave the coaching staff the green light to bring in Jones.

“I did also say that we’ll leave it to the coaching staff to decide what’s best for our roster. I have absolute trust in Manny, Gary, and Derron and confident with their decisions and we’ll be successful.”

The biggest challenge now is for Jones to get acclimated as soon as possible with his teammates and coaching staff.

“I wish he was here now so he can practice alongside the rest of the guys. I’m really familiar with him. He’s played on some good competition out here and he certainly proved his worth. We understand that he has family and work responsibilities as well.”

Hopefully, Santos said Jones will arrive in March or in April just in time to mesh with the rest of the national team and if the schedule precludes, help with the youth baseball camps the SBL is planning alongside the rest of the CNMI National Baseball Team.