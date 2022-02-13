Pitching ace excited for Mini Games

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2022

Tag:
Share

Former Saipan Little League standout Josh Jones currently plays in the Arizona National Adult Baseball Association.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI got a big boost when former Western Alabama flame-throwing pitcher Josh Jones agreed to don the Commonwealth’s colors anew in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The former Saipan Little League star, who helped the CNMI win gold in the 2011 Pacific Games in Noumea, New Caledonia, said he can’t wait to represent his home islands again in the quadrennial event.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we’re back on Saipan and we get to play in front of our people in a bigger stage to defend that gold. Last time I played representing the CNMI and playing in home turf was in the 2008 Senior League Regional tournament. It’s been way too long,” he told Saipan Tribune in a social media message.

With the Saipan Baseball League mothballed the past couple of seasons due to the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic, in the 29-year-old Jones the CNMI National Baseball Team has a player who actually has been playing ball, albeit in the U.S. mainland.

“I am familiar with the roster. Some I grew up watching, some I played against, and some I watch grow playing the game when they were little. Now we all get to be teammates. It’s a really good mix of newbies and vets. I’m just right in between. We have a quality connection and will continue to grow above and beyond; we have 140 days left I believe to do so,” said Jones when asked about his familiarity with rest of his teammates in the national team.

The inventory specialist/training coordinator at Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Machinery appreciates that manager Manny Sablan and coaches Derron Flores and Gary Cruz have such high regard of his pitching prowess that they picked him sans any tryouts.

“I was in touch even before I was selected. They did a great job on what I needed to know and accomplish out here,” said Jones who currently plays in the Arizona National Adult Baseball Association.

Asked what he thinks is the ceiling for the Mini Games team, Jones opted to be non-committal.

“No predictions to be made but I know all of us will go out and compete as a team and prove [our abilities to] everyone despite the pandemic and the past two typhoons that destroyed our field,” said Jones, who last visited the CNMI in July 2014.

After helping the CNMI to gold in Noumea, Jones went to the mainland for junior college, where he had a 6-4, 3.25 record as a freshman and 5-1, 2.80 as a sophomore with over a strikeout per inning.

He transferred to Western Alabama and posted a 5-1, 3.25 record as a junior. He was 7-0 with a 3.86 ERA as a senior, tying for ninth in the Gulf South Conference in wins and finishing his collegiate career at 23-6.

SBL president Jay Santos welcomed Jones to the national team and acknowledged that there was some pushback about his selection at first.
“He’s been playing baseball and we do need pitching. There’s a bit of controversy for putting him now and have him play in the squad. I know some of the players questioned it too and initially I was the one who was adamant that we should go with the players that we have on island. I accept that responsibility for that comment.”

Ultimately, Santos said the SBL gave the coaching staff the green light to bring in Jones.

“I did also say that we’ll leave it to the coaching staff to decide what’s best for our roster. I have absolute trust in Manny, Gary, and Derron and confident with their decisions and we’ll be successful.”

The biggest challenge now is for Jones to get acclimated as soon as possible with his teammates and coaching staff.

“I wish he was here now so he can practice alongside the rest of the guys. I’m really familiar with him. He’s played on some good competition out here and he certainly proved his worth. We understand that he has family and work responsibilities as well.”

Hopefully, Santos said Jones will arrive in March or in April just in time to mesh with the rest of the national team and if the schedule precludes, help with the youth baseball camps the SBL is planning alongside the rest of the CNMI National Baseball Team.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

SBL names Mini Games national team

Posted On Feb 03 2022
, By
CNMI
0

CNMI weightlifting national team for Mini Games bared

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
0

Mini Games badminton listed in BWF calendar

Posted On Jan 07 2022
, By
0

Va’a selects national team for Mini Games

Posted On Dec 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune