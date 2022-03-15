Man ordered to self-surrender for violating release conditions again

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI ordered a habitual offender to self-surrender to the Department of Correction for violating his release conditions for the second time.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered David Muña Sablan to surrender to the Department of Corrections yesterday to serve his sentence for violating his probation, again, by admittedly using methamphetamine on three occasions.

Manglona sentenced Sablan to an imprisonment term of one month. Upon completion of his imprisonment, Sablan will be placed on 32 months of supervised release.

The U.S. Probation Office’s petition to revoke Sablan’s supervised release stated that the defendant admitted to using methamphetamine, or “ice,” on three separate occasions: Jan. 12, Jan. 22, and Feb. 3, 2022, violating the terms and conditions of his supervised release for the second time.

According to initial court documents, on March 15, 2018, Sablan threw a backpack that was found containing chemicals and items used in manufacturing methamphetamine in Garapan while he was being chased by police.

After opening the backpack, the four responding police officers said they inhaled chemicals that caused them to vomit and also complained of nausea and dizziness as a result of inhaling these chemicals.

Later, Sablan was arrested and after going through the court process, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

On April 24, 2019, Sablan was sentenced to three years and five months in prison and was given credit for time served since his arrest. When he finished his sentence, he was placed on three years’ supervised release.

Then, in August 2021, Manglona sentenced him to three months in prison for the first time he violated his supervised release.

During his first violation, the U.S. Probation Office told the court that Sablan had tested positive for the use of methamphetamine on June 21, 2021, submitted a diluted urine sample on July 12, 2021, and violated the rules of the location monitoring program on July 10, 2021.

Sablan also tested a presumptive positive for the use of methamphetamine during a random drug test at the U.S. Probation Office on Aug. 2, 2021.