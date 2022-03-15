Another local stimulus soon

Torres prefers stimulus than giving gas vouchers
By
|
Posted on Mar 16 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday he does not prefer to give fuel vouchers but is instead planning to release another round of local stimulus funds using the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

In response to questions during a radio news briefing, Torres said the community should be expecting additional assistance and that it would be more than $500.

He said he and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig have been talking about the additional assistance many times. The governor said there is an audit report on American Rescue Plan Act funding that needs to be done by April 2022 and that’s when they’ll be able to determine how much to give out.

Torres

“So we will be giving everyone an update on what would be available for our community for another stimulus,” he said.

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) earlier introduced a resolution requesting Torres and Atalig to provide financial assistance to meet the increasing fuel costs in the CNMI by implementing a $500 fuel voucher program.

Separately, Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) has introduced a bipartisan House joint resolution to endorse the issuance of a new local stimulus payment of $500 per resident and $500 per dependent.

Torres said that giving stimulus gives recipients the freedom to decide where to spend it, including gas, similar to the previous local stimulus funds that were given out.

Torres pointed out that giving gas vouchers will only benefit those with vehicles.

“What happens to those that don’t have vehicles? If I give stimulus…whether you have a vehicle or not, you’re able to provide for your family,” he said.

Torres said a local stimulus would be fairer to everybody who lives in the CNMI.

“We’re hoping [that it’ll be] more than $500. At the end of the day, the more we give to our community, the better it is,” he said.

The governor said he can’t say right now how much money will be given out and when until Atalig is done with the auditing reporting requirements.

“We’ll give what we believe we’re able to and safeguarding the priorities as well. So that approach will be the same for the next stimulus as well,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
