Man sentenced to 1-year in jail for beating elderly father

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2022
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a one-year sentence on a man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his elderly father. 

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has sentenced Dean Anthony Borja to serve an imprisonment term of one year, all suspended, except for six months.

Last Sept. 16, Borja pleaded guilty to the offense of senior citizen physical abuse, in violation of 6 CMC § 1453(a) in Criminal Case No. 22-0120, while also admitting to violating the terms and conditions of his probation in Criminal Case No. 22-0020.

Borja, 38, has started serving his sentence and is expected to be released sometime in March 2023. 

According to Camacho’s sentencing order, Borja must serve the first six months of his one-year imprisonment day by day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or any other similar program.

Borja was also given credit for 37 days of time served.

Camacho stated that the remaining sentence is suspended but may be imposed in whole or in part for violation of law or Office of Adult Probation rules.

As for violating his probation in criminal case No. 22-0020D, Borja was sentenced to serve six months of his suspended sentence, not subject to parole, early release, work release, but shall run concurrently with his sentence in criminal case no. 22-0120D.

After serving his sentence, Borja will be placed under supervised probation for three years. 

In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine and court fees amounting to $120 as well as a $120 probation fee.

The judge also ordered Borja to have no direct or indirect contact with his father and to stay away from his father’s residence in Kagman during his probationary period.

According to court documents, on or about July 28, 2022, on Saipan, the defendant willfully, knowingly, and intentionally endangered, hurt, ill-treated, mistreated, mishandled, victimized, struck, beat, or in any manner inflicted physical pain, injury, or mental distress or undue anguish upon his father, a senior citizen by striking the victim with his hands, in violation of 6 CMC § 1453(a). 

“The victim had minor injuries to his head and arm, but he did not require medical assistance,” court information stated. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 22, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s N
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune