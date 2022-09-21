Man sentenced to 1-year in jail for beating elderly father

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a one-year sentence on a man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his elderly father.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has sentenced Dean Anthony Borja to serve an imprisonment term of one year, all suspended, except for six months.

Last Sept. 16, Borja pleaded guilty to the offense of senior citizen physical abuse, in violation of 6 CMC § 1453(a) in Criminal Case No. 22-0120, while also admitting to violating the terms and conditions of his probation in Criminal Case No. 22-0020.

Borja, 38, has started serving his sentence and is expected to be released sometime in March 2023.

According to Camacho’s sentencing order, Borja must serve the first six months of his one-year imprisonment day by day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or any other similar program.

Borja was also given credit for 37 days of time served.

Camacho stated that the remaining sentence is suspended but may be imposed in whole or in part for violation of law or Office of Adult Probation rules.

As for violating his probation in criminal case No. 22-0020D, Borja was sentenced to serve six months of his suspended sentence, not subject to parole, early release, work release, but shall run concurrently with his sentence in criminal case no. 22-0120D.

After serving his sentence, Borja will be placed under supervised probation for three years.

In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine and court fees amounting to $120 as well as a $120 probation fee.

The judge also ordered Borja to have no direct or indirect contact with his father and to stay away from his father’s residence in Kagman during his probationary period.

According to court documents, on or about July 28, 2022, on Saipan, the defendant willfully, knowingly, and intentionally endangered, hurt, ill-treated, mistreated, mishandled, victimized, struck, beat, or in any manner inflicted physical pain, injury, or mental distress or undue anguish upon his father, a senior citizen by striking the victim with his hands, in violation of 6 CMC § 1453(a).

“The victim had minor injuries to his head and arm, but he did not require medical assistance,” court information stated.