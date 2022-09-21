Hawaiian singer Baba B speaks to youth

Posted on Sep 22 2022
Hosted by Division of Youth Services and CNMI Council of Arts and Culture, Hawaiian singer Baba B performs for an assembled crowd of individuals yesterday at the Kagman Community Center. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Seeking to inspire and encourage community members, especially young individuals, the Department of Youth Services and the CNMI Council for Arts and Culture hosted Hawaiian singer and musician Baba B at the Kagman Community Center yesterday.

The mini concert was held as a youth outreach, and was a special treat to DYS after-school program participants, volunteers, and staff, as well as several community members.

Baba B gave beautiful acoustic renditions of his songs including two of his hit songs Big Boy in Love and All My Life, which brought smiles and applause from the audience. The singer also gave motivational talks between each number encouraging the youth to be kind, uplift, chase their dreams, and change the world.

In an interview with Saipan Tribune, Baba B, lead singer and native of Oahu, Hawaii, said “For us at Baba B Music, our main thing is not just music, but to ensure that our future generation has a spot for themselves in the future where they live, and I think that through music we can teach our kids to be more kind to others, find value in yourself, and never stop dreaming. I always say whatever I want to do in life, just keep going, there’s nothing at the end of quitting, it’s always better to get up, dust yourself off, and go for it.”

During his performance the singer expressed his love for Guam and the CNMI, and mentioned that although his appearance at the event was a sort of a last-minute arrangement, he saw it as a wonderful opportunity, and one close to his heart, as he seeks to inspire and uplift the next generation.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity for us to just reach our youth, in a way that they might hear us.”

The singer told Saipan Tribune, “You know, sometimes the youth might not hear us when we speak, but they hear us through the music, and I think that’s very important.”

CNMI Council for Arts and Culture executive director Parker Y. Yobei said Baba B performing for the youth yesterday was a treat for everyone.

“We wanted to do this for the kids, because they think they hardly have a chance to witness a show and talent like Baba B, especially the shows that come from Hawaii, and other shows. I wanted to do this for the kids, so they can experience it, and hopefully they can chill and enjoy Baba B’s music.”

He added “This is a great partnership with DYS. We have other programs that we do, after school programs, and this is the beginning of the new fiscal year, so we wanted to make sure we include everybody, that everybody has access to the arts.”

Federal program coordinator of the Family and Youth Enhancement program Jennifer Tanaka said “We are pretty excited, this is the first time we’re going to have a big-time musician here to play for the kids.”

DYS administrator Vivian Tenorio Sablan said “It’s a good day to get everybody else together, and just enjoy music, and hopefully inspire our younger generation to one day become like our star musician.”

She added “We are very fortunate to have this opportunity extended to us, and we are really appreciative of the partnership with the Arts Council.”

Sablan also said the night as one of “Interaction, music, and enjoyment” which indeed came to pass.

Chrystal Marino
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
