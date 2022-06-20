Man serves five-day sentence for beating his ex over an air purifier

Share











The Superior Court has sentenced a man to serve five days in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery-domestic violence in the case where he beat his ex-girlfriend over an air purifier.

Following a change of plea hearing last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Roland Benavente Salas, 36, to an imprisonment term of one year, all suspended except for five days, and was given credit for two days of time served.

“The first five days is to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or other similar program, with credit for time served of two days. The remaining sentence is suspended and may be imposed in whole or in part for violation of law or Office of the Adult Probation rules,” the judge said.

In exchange for pleading guilty to one count, the court agreed to dismiss count two; disturbing the peace to include domestic violence.

Following his imprisonment, Salas will be placed under supervised probation for a period of two years upon his release. He was also directed to pay court cost of $25, and a probation fee of $120 per year.

In addition, Salas was ordered by the court to report to the Office of Adult Probation on the next business day he is released from the Department of Corrections.

“Probation will have Community Guidance Center evaluate defendant within 30 days, for any recommended course of treatment; focused on anger management, mental health evaluation, drug treatment and alcohol counselling. If after evaluation CGC does recommend counseling, defendant must complete all recommended counseling/treatment within the probationary period,” Camacho said.

Salas, while on probation, is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, marijuana or controlled substances, and shall subject himself to blood, breath, or urine tests if the Office of Adult Probation demands it.

The defendant is also prohibited from possessing or using a firearm, any dangerous device, dangerous weapon, ammunition, or soft air weapons within the probationary period.

“Failure to comply with any of the conditions (except for minor traffic infractions) shall constitute a violation of the terms and conditions of the suspended sentence and shall subject defendant to additional charges and revocation proceedings,” the judge stated.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in San Vicente last Feb. 4, at about 7:19pm but it wasn’t until Feb. 28 when police met with the victim to interview her.

The victim told police that about two months into her relationship with Salas, she became pregnant with their son but their relationship ended during her pregnancy.

Then, on the evening of Feb. 4, the victim said she went to the apartment they previously shared in San Vicente to pick up their son. About five minutes later, the victim said Salas allegedly asked her where his air purifier was, to which she responded it was for their son and that it was at her parents’ house in San Vicente.

The victim said that Salas grabbed her hair with his left hand and was standing over her telling her, “Didn’t I tell you to stop stealing?” The victim said Salas then hit the right side of her head once and kicked her on her legs.

As the victim tried to get away, Salas allegedly smacked and punched her, swinging his right arm and hitting her, causing her to fall and hit her head on a nearby chair.