USS Jackson makes port call on Saipan

By
|
Posted on Jun 21 2022
The USS Jackson will be docked at the Port of Saipan until June 29, 2022. (KIMBERLY ESMORES)

Months since welcoming the last Department of Defense vessel to visit the island, Saipan once again opened it port to another U.S. naval ship, this time the USS Jackson, which will be staying in the CNMI until the end of the month.

According to the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, the USS Jackson arrived at the Port of Saipan at 10am yesterday morning, bringing with it over 100 military personnel who will be on the island until June 29 to conduct ship inspection, maintenance, and for liberty ashore.

The USS Jackson, which was launched back in 2013, is an Independence-class littoral combat ship with a length of 418 feet. The vessel can travel at a speed of 54 mph with a capacity of 210 tons.

The USS Jackson also carries two Department of Defense helicopters: an MH-60R/S Seahawks and MQ-8 Fire Scout.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
