Man sues security firm for paying him less than minimum

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2021
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has allowed a man to move forward with his lawsuit against a security company and former employer for its alleged failure to pay him the CNMI’s minimum wage of $7.25.

In her screening order yesterday, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona allowed Mohammad Jashmin Uddin to move forward with his lawsuit against his ex-employer, Mohammad Nurul Islam Bhuiyan, and his security company, Island Protection Services or IPS.

In the lawsuit filed by Uddin’s lawyer, Cong Nie, he claims that Bhuiyan and IPS violated the law by paying Uddin at a rate that was lower than what was required by the CNMI Minimum Wage and Hour Act.

“Bhuiyan and IPS initially paid Uddin only the rate of $3.75 per hour for both regular hours and overtime and gradually increased this rate over time, and eventually to $5 per hour in 2019 and 2020—always below the applicable federal minimum wage and always without the required 1.5 multiplier for overtime hours,” he said.

According to the suit, the pay Uddin received during his period of employment with Bhuiyan and IPS totals approximately $68,185. Had Uddin been properly paid the applicable minimum wage and overtime pay, he would have received approximately $127,000. Therefore, Nie said, Bhuiyan and IPS owes Uddin unpaid wages in the amount of over $58,000.

“To date, Bhuiyan and IPS still have not fully paid Uddin,” Nie said.

Nie noted that Uddin’s work each workweek typically exceeded 40 hours per week and generally ranged from 50 to 70 hours per week.

Uddin wants Bhuiyan and IPS to pay him compensatory damages, liquidated damages under the FLSA and the MWHA, costs of bringing the suit, including attorney’s fees, and other relief the court deems just and proper.

Uddin was employed by Bhuiyan and IPS under CW-1 visa . The contracts provided that Uddin would be paid the minimum wage and overtime pay at the rate of 1.5 times the minimum wage. However, Bhuiyan and IPS did not pay Uddin in accordance with those contracts.

Starting around 2019, Nie said Bhuiyan required Uddin to sign Uddin’s name on timesheets that did not include Uddin’s overtime hours, while still having Uddin to report his actual hours to Bhuiyan so that Bhuiyan could calculate wages by applying the below-minimum rates stated above to the total actual hours.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
544 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 14, 2021, 5:46 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune