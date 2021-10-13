STORIES MATTER

They connect us

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

Editor’s Note: These essays was submitted for the “Stories Matter” contest of the Marianas Writers Movement, an essay-writing student competition that focuses on stories of the Marianas, as part of the celebration of October as Humanities Month.

Four boys sat by the table nearest to the sidewalk. They were all silent at first until the first boy spoke out, “How was your day, guys?” The third boy replied with a smile on his face. “Bro, there was this old man who stole my clothes at the beach.” The others started to chuckle. “I tried to chase after him, but he was a bit too fast to catch up to.” The second boy then said, “How could he have been faster than you?” The third boy laughed and replied, “Hey man what could I possibly do when he stole my sneakers as well.” The three other boys laughed alongside the third boy, soon revealing that they too had their clothes taken as well.

Stories make us laugh, they make us weep and cry, they can make us get angry as well but, most importantly, stories can bring us together. There are times in our life where we can empathize with others. A story can provide similar experiences, a story that brings interest into one’s life or pass down morals and values to others. We have all been at that point in our lives where even just one joke or conversation could make two new people the same or opposite personalities friends or more than that. A joke even starts off as a story or a meaning behind it as well as starting a conversation. Even telling others how one meets another is a story in itself. Friendship is created through connection and love for one another. Stories are the same way for they are a major part of how friendships are formed.

When you go out and meet someone in public, start a conversation off with a story. This is a great way of letting others know what kind of person you are. The way you sound, provide details, and set the tone of the story could persuade the person to find greater interest in you. You wouldn’t need to be the one telling a story. First pay attention to the speaker and understand what it is they are trying to convey the story. A great way to tell that a connection between two people is formed is when they immerse themselves in the story. This is where they find themselves in this loop of interest that sparks a friendship between one another. A story can persuade others in a variety of ways, they think of the story as humor, a moral to be learned, or an understanding of the person.

A story can bring many people alike together. It portrays similar values, goals, or experiences that others can empathize with. It helps us envision a better connection with others and shape a future friendship or relationship. Stories matter and they can bring the best or worst out of everyone. All it takes is a voice and a meaning. So…what’s your story?

Jovic Tuquero is a Saipan Southern High School student.

JOVIC TUQUERO Special to the Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

They add meaning when life seems random

Posted On Oct 14 2021
, By
0

They entertain us

Posted On Oct 14 2021
, By
0

Inspiration and motivation

Posted On Oct 14 2021
, By
0

Resolving the Marianas’ trash issues will require cooperative effort

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
544 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 14, 2021, 5:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune