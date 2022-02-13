Manglona, Camacho, Bogdan up for retention election

Share











Associate Justice John A. Manglona and associate judges Joseph N. Camacho and Wesley M. Bogdan are up for retention election this Nov. 8 general election.

As of yesterday, Manglona, Camacho, and Bogdan have yet to indicate if they will seek retention.

A justice’s term is eight years, while judges have six-year terms.

Manglona was an associate judge in the Superior Court from 1998 to 2000. In April 2000, then-governor Pedro P. Tenorio appointed Manglona to become an associate justice for the CNMI Supreme Court. At the November 2007 election, voters overwhelmingly voted for his retention as associate justice. At the November 2014 election, voters again overwhelmingly retained Manglona as associate justice. His term expires in 2024.

Camacho ascended to the Superior Court in November 2011. At the November 2016 election, Camacho was the only one who was up for retention. He received an overwhelming number of votes for his retention on the bench.

Bogdan officially assumed the post of associate judge in November 2017 after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed him to the bench.

Under a constitutional amendment, the question of whether justices or judges will be retained shall be put to a vote at a general election immediately before the end of that justice’s or judge’s initial term of office.

In 2002, Juan T. Lizama was the first judge in the CNMI to be retained on the bench.