Manglona, Lazaro top Tinian sling competition

Joe Ray Manglona and Sienna Lazaro were the top marksmen in Typhoon Sports Association’s 2nd Annual Sling Competition held last Saturday in Jones Beach on Tinian.

Manglona won the men’s division after scoring 18 points with five bullseyes, while Lazaro totaled 9 points with one bullseye after finishing with 2 points all of last year.

Sling scoring is 1 point for a hit on any part of the board and 2 points if you hit a bullseye. Last weekend’s competition was made up of five rounds with five throws per round.



“I have nothing but gratitude and positive vibes. The best part was seeing all the youth and adults from Tinian, Rota, Saipan, and Guam enjoy the event and want to participate and support more and achieve solidarity in this sport,” said Manglona.

He has been slinging since 2017 after meeting Rota’s very own international slinging champion, master slinger, and pioneer Ben Guelu at the Fokai Shop Guam.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Keith Nabors and the Typhoon Sports Association, Tinian’s master weaver Brandon J. Cruz, the Tinian Mayor’s Office, and all our sponsors for making this event happen,” added Manglona.

Coming in second to Manglona was Keith Nabors Jr., while Peter Ayuyu Jr. rounded up the Top 3.

Lazaro, for her part, said she was totally caught off guard when she won the women’s division.

“Well overall I didn’t think that I was going to win first place, but I really am happy that I got to experience and participate in a great, fun, and supporting competition. I would dedicate my victory to my family and friends who cheered me on and wished me luck during the competition.”

She said slinging is a good way of reconnecting with her roots and at the same time meeting new friends.

“I always thought that slinging was a fun and cool way of understanding and connecting with our ancestors, which made me interested in participating in the sport. Even though I never really practiced since last year, I am happy that I was able to improve and enjoy myself during this exciting event!” said Lazaro, who like Manglona also hails from Tinian.

Women’s runner-up was Janean King with Krissy Cepeda taking third place.

In the juniors category, Saipan’s Roque Camacho Jr. took the top spot with KyMani Nabors and Francisco Moses finishing second and the third, respectively.

Moses actually edged Rickson Manglona in an extra round match to make the podium finish.

Camacho was the competition’s youngest participant at 8 years old. Last year he barely made any points and came back this year to win it all.

The prizes for each category were handmade slings from Guelu and his group from Luta and Brandon Cruz from Tinian as well as $250 for first place, $150 for second, and $100 for third from Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan.

In all, 23 slingers took part in the 2nd Annual Sling Competition. Targets were 60 feet away for the men and women, while it was 50 feet away for the juniors.

Typhoon Sports Association president Keith Nabors congratulated Manglona, Lazaro, and Camacho for topping their divisions.

“We had slingers from Saipan, Luta, Guam, and Tinian. It was exciting to say the least. I just love spreading the sport of slinging and mayor Aldan gives us the venue and opportunity to showcase the talented slingers of the Marianas. This is the second time we’re having this and the sport continues to grow especially amongst the youth. It helps them learn about their culture and heritage and they get to compete in front of off-island visitors at the Taga Festival.

Aside from thanking Aldan, Nabors also extended his kudos to a slew of supporters who all made the 2nd Annual Sling Competition a success.

“Special thanks to mayor Aldan for always supporting everything local. Thanks to the weavers Guelu, Brandon Cruz, Jesstor Rosario, Danny Rangamar, Galen, Rod, and unko Ton. Thanks as well to the mayor’s boys for the sling cage. And to the Taga Fest planning committee especially Myrese Dorothy and Marlena. Also to Fleming Power and Associates and Power Builders. We couldn’t have done it aslo without all our volunteers. And to the competitors we will see you next year! Shoutout also to a guy who has always mentored me and who is always supporting the slinging across the Marianas, Roman Dela Cruz from Guam. Si yuus maasi my brotha,” said Nabors.