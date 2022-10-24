A life of service to the CNMI

Share











Joseph Camacho

Seeking a third term to continue serving as a judicial officer of the CNMI Superior Court is associate judge Joseph Norita Camacho. With his name on the ballot in the retention election on Nov. 8, Camacho is again seeking another six years to serve as a trial court judge.

In his letter of intent to run for retention, the associate judge listed down the extensive work he has done over the span of 11 years, presiding over numerous trials and hearings. Among the trials that Camacho has presided over involve serious crimes ranging from murder, sexual assault and abuse, to robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon, burglary, theft, and trafficking illegal drugs, among others.

As an associate judge, Camacho has also heard cases that run the gamut from serious criminal offenses to probate, juvenile, and family court to settlement, and mediation and to performing weddings, and administering oaths of office.

During his first 11 years as a trial court judge, Camacho has issued 200 published opinions that now give guidance on the law. The opinions can be found on the Commonwealth Law Revision Commission website (https://cnmilaw.org/index.php#gsc.tab=0).

Presently, Camacho handles the whole Probate Court docket for Saipan, Rota and Tinian as well as bail and preliminary hearings. In addition, he also hears Saipan criminal and civil cases and conducts probate hearings that are simultaneously viewed via videoconference at the Rota and Tinian courthouses.

The associate judge also sits as a justice pro-tem on the CNMI Supreme Court or the Guam Supreme Court when a conflict arises on cases that are on appeal in either benches.

Off the bench, Camacho ardently supports two school programs that benefit private and public school students from the three islands. A vocation that he has nurtured for 20 years is his work with the CNMI’s High School and Jr. High School Mock Trial programs. He also visited public and private elementary, middle, and high schools on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan as part of the “Judges in the Classroom” program, which allows judges to visit schools and talk to students about interesting legal concepts and issues.

CNMI law enforcement officers have also benefitted from Camacho’s expertise in constitutional law, which he has taught at the Department of Public Safety and Fire academies. He has also given presentations on search and seizure to the CNMI Customs Division and Biosecurity and DPS police officers and cadets on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Camacho first ascended to the Superior Court in November 2011 upon a unanimous vote of the CNMI Senate. He received an overwhelming mandate from CNMI voters in 2016 to again serve another six-year term, which is set to expire in November 2023.

Camacho’s role as a public servant is prolific. Prior to his judgeship, he served in various roles as a public servant beginning as a DPS police officer, a prosecutor in the CNMI Attorney General’s Office and as a floor leader in the 16th CNMI House of Representatives. He also spent several years in private practice as well as an instructor of business law at the Northern Marianas College.

Teri M. Flores (Correspondent)