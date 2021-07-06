Manglona says they can go over entire budget next week

House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said yesterday that today, Wednesday, will be the last scheduled date for the budget hearing for four independent agencies.

The committee will hear the budget requests of the Office of the Public Auditor, Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Public Defender, and the Office of Personnel Management.

At the House’s session yesterday, Manglona asked committee members to clear their schedule next week so they can go over the entire budget.

He said they are hoping to get something done by next Friday.

“So if any non-member is interested to sit in at any of the meetings next week to try to wrap your head around the changes that will be made and to clarify any questions you have, you’re more than welcome to participate,” he said.

He said it looks like the Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has Tuesday and Thursday covered so they will try to schedule the hearing Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to look over the entire budget.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
