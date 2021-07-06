‘Torres’ utility bills for 5 mos. after Yutu reached $6,630’

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ utility bills in the five months after Super Typhoon Yutu’s devastation on Saipan in October 2018 totaled $6,630 and the governor paid it in cash and was subsequently reimbursed by the government.

This was learned during the testimony yesterday of Department of Finance’s finance and accounting director Bernadita C. Palacios, who testified about Torres’ residential utilities before the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee that is investigating the governor’s and first lady’s travels and expenses.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) showed Palacios a copy of a request to reimburse Torres for his residential utilities dated March 14, 2019, which was submitted to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig. The reimbursement request had been submitted by Shirley C. Ogumoro, acting assistant to the administration.

Sablan said that, according to the memo, the total reimbursement amount to Torres was $6,630 covering the five-month period from October 2018 to February 2019.

“Interestingly, colleagues, this reimbursement request covers the period right after Super Typhoon Yutu when most homes on Saipan lacked utilities for weeks and even months,” Sablan said.

In response to Sablan’s questions, Palacios said it’s her signature in the memo that certifies that funds were available to pay the utilities under the account of the Office of the Governor. Palacios said these were expenses incurred at the governor’s private residence. The director said Torres was reimbursed for the entire amount.

Sablan showed a copy of what appears to be a printout from the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s ledger for Torres’ account that was attached to the reimbursement request. Palacios said the document indicated that the balance owed to the governor includes late penalty fees.

The director agreed with Sablan that Torres was also reimbursed by the government for paying the late fees.

Sablan also showed a receipt from CUC that was attached to the reimbursement request. Sablan said the CUC receipt indicates that $6,700 was paid in cash and that change was given back in the amount of $69.10.

“In your experience, have you ever seen any governor pay for his CUC bills with such a large sum of cash?” the lawmaker asked the witness, who replied, “No.”

Sablan was curious if this did not strike Palacios as unusual. “I just find it’s unusual, particularly since this governor apparently had access to so many credit cards,” said Sablan.

Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) said this is a period of five months—October 2018 to February 2019—for reimbursement for residential utilities, water, sewer, and power. He pointed out that Saipan had no power for a couple of months after Yutu.

Breaking down the $6,630 for each month of five months, that’s comes down to $1,326 for utility bills, Propst said.

“Now I can tell you that if the average person got this utility bill, they’ll probably pass out,” he said.

Propst said it’s just quite unusual to consume that much power. “We live in a four-bedroom house and we average probably $400 to $500 a month. On a bad month, that’s a high month. We try to keep it down,” he said.

Propst said $1,326 a month is astounding and that perhaps solar panels should be recommended if the government is going to be paying for the governor’s power.

Palacios completed her testimony yesterday. She started testifying last Friday with her counsel, Matthew Gregory.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said the hearing will continue tomorrow, Thursday, at 10am, but that there will be no witnesses.