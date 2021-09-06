Manpower agency owner pleads guilty to visa fraud

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2021
Share

The owner of a manpower agency that was arrested over charges of fraud and misuse of visa permits has pleaded guilty.

Alejandro Tumandao Nario, president and owner of A&A Enterprises, a manpower agency that provides employee labor services to businesses and individuals, pleaded guilty before U.S District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona last week to one count of fraud and misuse of visas and permits.

At the change of plea hearing last week, Nario was represented by court-appointed attorney Steven Pixley while Shey Owens served as the defendant’s Filipino interpreter. Meanwhile, assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Flores Jr. appeared via video teleconference.

Manglona accepted the plea and found Nario guilty of the offense.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Nario will remain released pending sentencing, which is set for Dec. 17 at 9am.

According to court documents, Nario was accused of petitioning CW-1 visas for non-existing jobs for foreign nationals, and requiring them to pay “routine taxes.”

On July 9, 2021, U.S. Homeland Security Investigation agents and CNMI Department of Public Safety police officers executed arrest warrants at A&A Enterprise. Nario and Mylene Basco Casupanan, an employee of A&A Enterprises, were placed under custody.

Casupanan was charged separately with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

According to the indictment, Casupanan conspired with Nario to defraud the U.S. in filing CW-1 petitions to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy released Casupanan on an unsecured bond in the amount of $1,000 with conditions, and scheduled his jury trial for Sept. 14, 2021.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2021, 7:37 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune