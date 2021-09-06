Public and private partners wanted for PSS co-op program

Share











The CNMI Public School System is inviting companies and agencies to partner up with PSS’s Cooperative Education Program to provide on-the-job training for the program’s students for PSS’ fall semester.

For the current semester, job training through the co-op program is slated to begin on Sept. 20 and conclude on Dec. 9. Student recruitment and assignment to their respective job sites will be done virtually, and will take place the week before training starts.

PSS is seeking public and/or private sector companies and agencies who are able to identify a staff member who will serve as a mentor for the co-op students for the duration of the training, and are able to provide students with 180 total hours of on-the-job training from September to October.

PSS asks interested companies and agencies to reach out to co-op program coordinator Brandon Nicholas through email at brandon.nicholas@cnmipss.org or through phone at 664-3822.

In the interest of safety for the co-op program’s students and partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, all protocols currently set forth by PSS and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force will be followed. Additionally, the program itself will provide its students with personal protective equipment.