Manta Ray cadets assist in SSHS graduation ceremony

Posted on Jun 22 2023

Saipan Southern High School’s Manta Ray Battalion Color Guard execute the presentation, posting, and retiring of the colors during the graduation ceremony at the SSHS main campus last June 6, 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Cadets of Saipan Southern High School’s Manta Ray Battalion played an instrumental role in performing duties during the graduation ceremony at the SSHS main campus last June 6, 2023.

The cadets did road guard duties prior to the ceremony by guiding motorists on where they can park so they could attend the graduation ceremony. The cadets guided vehicles on the day of the ceremony, ensuring all safety protocols were upheld.

Also, the battalion’s Color Guard skillfully executed the presentation, posting, and retiring of the colors during the ceremony itself on the school’s main stage, from 4pm to 6pm.

Leading the Color Guard team was cadet 1SG Sean Villaluz, who carried the U.S. flag. Assisting him were cadet 2LT Coby Rabauliman as the left guard and cadet SFC Mathew Salas as the right guard. Cadet /2LT Logan Mendiola carried the CNMI flag.

Every year, different groups of volunteer cadets provide road guard assistance for the graduating seniors of Saipan Southern High School. Prior to the graduation ceremony, cadets undergo thorough briefings on effectively guiding vehicles to designated parking areas. Each cadet is assigned to a specific group, assuming responsibility for designated parking areas scattered throughout the school campus.

The commencement ceremony was a joyful celebration for the graduating seniors, symbolizing the completion of a challenging and difficult year. With their high school journey coming to an end, they embark upon an exciting new chapter in their lives. (PR)

