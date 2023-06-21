Register for Chamber’s Q2 professional dev’t training

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is reminding everyone about its upcoming 2nd Quarter Professional Development Training, led by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions. The training sessions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, providing participants with two options to accommodate their availability. The training will be held at the Island Training Solutions training room on the sixth floor (Suite 604) of the Marianas Business Plaza.

The training sessions are as follows:

Morning session: 9am–12pm

Afternoon session: 1:30pm–4:30pm

Registration is still ongoing for this valuable training opportunity. The registration fee is set at $50 for Saipan Chamber of Commerce members and $60 for future Chamber members. The Chamber is also offering a special discount of $5 per individual when enrolling three or more participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up today by visiting the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com. Alternatively, they can contact the Chamber at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org for further assistance.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce strongly encourages businesses across all sectors to take advantage of this professional development training. Investing in staff development is key to retaining existing customers and attracting new ones, ultimately driving business growth and success.

Payments for the training can be made in cash, by check, or with major debit/credit cards. Payment options include in-person payments at the Chamber’s office on the second floor (Suite 201-A) of the Marianas Business Plaza. Office hours are from Monday to Friday, 8am–12pm and 1pm–5pm. Please note that the Chamber’s office is closed on weekends. (SCC)