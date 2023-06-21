Register for Chamber’s Q2 professional dev’t training

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2023
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is reminding everyone about its upcoming 2nd Quarter Professional Development Training, led by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions. The training sessions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, providing participants with two options to accommodate their availability. The training will be held at the Island Training Solutions training room on the sixth floor (Suite 604) of the Marianas Business Plaza.

The training sessions are as follows:

  • Morning session: 9am–12pm
  • Afternoon session: 1:30pm–4:30pm

Registration is still ongoing for this valuable training opportunity. The registration fee is set at $50 for Saipan Chamber of Commerce members and $60 for future Chamber members. The Chamber is also offering a special discount of $5 per individual when enrolling three or more participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up today by visiting the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com. Alternatively, they can contact the Chamber at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org for further assistance.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce strongly encourages businesses across all sectors to take advantage of this professional development training. Investing in staff development is key to retaining existing customers and attracting new ones, ultimately driving business growth and success.

Payments for the training can be made in cash, by check, or with major debit/credit cards. Payment options include in-person payments at the Chamber’s office on the second floor (Suite 201-A) of the Marianas Business Plaza. Office hours are from Monday to Friday, 8am–12pm and 1pm–5pm. Please note that the Chamber’s office is closed on weekends. (SCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2023, 6:31 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune