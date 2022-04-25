Manta Rays rule boys va’a division

Share











The Saipan Southern High School Manta Rays brought home the perpetual championship trophy to Koblerville after winning the boys division of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe.

The Manta Rays put an end to rival Kagman High School’s three-year reign after finishing the four weekend race with a total of 71 points. SSHS finished runner-up in the boys 500m with 30 points and won the 1,000m with 26 points before gaining another 5 points in the long distance race.

The Ayuyus finished a mere 4 points behind SSHS with 65 total points after topping the 500m with 34 points and coming in second in the 1,000m with 28 points. They then tallied 3 points in the long distance race following a second place finish behind the Manta Rays.

Marianas High School was a distant third with an overall point total of 16. The Dolphins got 8 points each on the 500m and 1,000m and didn’t field a team in the long distance race.

Manta Ray coach Joe Weaver said his team won the PSS outrigger canoe championship this year purely because of hard work.

“What did it take? Just a lot of work, a lot of dedication, and Kagman was the team to beat and we trained really hard. We only had two returning paddlers so a lot of the crew was new so they came together and got the [championship].”

He also acknowledged that his boys’ parents should also get the lion’s share of the credit for the Manta Rays winning the championship this year.

“It was pretty much up to the parents if they will let their kids train with us and we managed to overcome that and the boys came out on top. So, it’s a good season. I wanna thank all the parents of course and all the teachers and staff who supported us. All the other coaches who motivated us and inspired us and [Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation] president Justin Andrew for all his work, too,” said Weaver.

Making up the champion Manta Rays team are Michael Peters, Eric David, Tyler Andrew, Marion Sayas, Joshua Socorro, Jeriko Gaan, Philip Aldan, Casiano Aldan, Skye Kangdoo, and Noel Roque.

Aside from last Saturday’s final race, point totals were accumulated from races held last March 26, April 2, and April 9. The April 23 race had double points awarded.

Kagman coach Jason Tarkong tipped his hat to Weaver and SSHS for dethroning them in the boys division of the PSS Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022.

“Saipan Southern High School under the coaching of Joe Weaver and his team really had the advantage as far as hard training. Kagman is the defending champions and we have a lot of returning paddlers with some of them having been paddling for four years. Unfortunately, they didn’t pull it off this year simply because of lack of practice. There’s a saying ‘hard work will always beat talent if talent refuses to work hard.’ So, it doesn’t matter how good you are but if you’re not constantly practicing and Southern definitely showed that they’re practicing hard and they had the eye of the tiger.”

The 2021 NMSA Athlete of the Year said the Manta Rays didn’t let up when they smell blood in the water and that resulted in the championship for SSHS.

“They were hungry and they’ve proven it. I’m not taking anything away from them and I actually compliment them and although emotionally some members of our team felt bad, the reality is obviously you guys didn’t practice enough. We did practice kind of late but that’s no excuse. It’s a great opportunity to see another team like Southern High just shine and the talent they have in that crew. Marianas High School, under the coaching of Eddie Johnson, has really came a long way in just a short time,” he said.

Tarkong also made special mention of Johnson’s girls long distance team who came out of nowhere to beat powerhouses KHS and SSHS last April 2.

“That MHS long distance team was just really good and they really smoked the other girls teams, but Kagman High I’m going to miss my seniors. A lot of them were starting for me…MHS and Kagman did kinda started late and Southern had a good program and it was continuing. They worked hard and they deserve the win so it was a great honor to battle against them,” he said.