Torres wants OAG disqualified and criminal charges set aside

By
|
Posted on Apr 26 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is followed by dozens of supporters as he leaves judge pro tempore Alberto Tolentino’s courtroom following his arraignment hearing yesterday where he pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of misconduct in public office and theft charges filed against him by the Office of the Attorney General. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ lawyer has informed the CNMI Superior Court that it intends to file a motion to disqualify the Office of the Attorney General from this case, and a motion to dismiss the criminal case it filed against him entirely.

During an arraignment hearing yesterday in the criminal case filed by the OAG alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and theft against Torres, the governor, through his lawyer, Viola Alepuyo, pleaded not guilty before judge pro tempore Alberto Tolentino.

Aside from Alepuyo, Torres’ brother, attorney Victorino Torres, and Anthony Aguon was present to represent the governor, while Robert Glass appeared in behalf of the OAG.

Alepuyo gave the court an official oral notice of her client’s intent to file a motion to both disqualify the OAG from the case, and to dismiss the case entirely on May 2.

“Ralph Torres is innocent and therefore he enters a plea of not guilty. Also, we anticipate filing a motion to disqualify the Office of the Attorney General as well as a motion to dismiss. This is our notice to this court,” she said.

Alepuyo also asked that the court set an evidentiary hearing pursuant to her intent to file a motion to disqualify the OAG.

The court agreed to an evidentiary hearing on May 31.

“We anticipate having an evidentiary hearing that would be quite extensive so if we could request for the court to schedule the evidentiary hearing for on or about May 31. We anticipate the hearing to last at most, two days,” Alepuyo said.

Torres’ counsel also invoked her client’s right to a speedy trial, which the court granted, and in doing so scheduled a trial for July 5.

Alepuyo also informed the court that her client is still exploring the option of a jury trial that would consist of members from Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands.

“We’re still exploring the issue regarding a jury trial at this point. I believe once the research has been done, once we review discovery and we’re able to make a proper assessment of the case, then we will be able to advise the court whether we would request for a jury trial or a bench trial,” she said.

“Usually when a jury trial is had in the Superior Court, it’s only a jury pool from Saipan. But in this case, because this is such an important case in the CNMI, we’re also exploring the possibility of requesting the court to have a jury pool available from Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands,” she added. “I would also like to request that for all future hearings that my client’s attendance be waived until such time the court feels that he must be here such as trial.

Additional requests made by Torres’ counsel was for the court to waive Torres’ appearance for the proceedings until trial, which the court also granted.

Glass did not oppose any of Alepuyo’s notices to the court and stated that Torres is entitled to a jury trial since there are criminal charges filed against him. In the event those charges are dropped or amended, a bench trial would suffice.

Tolentino stated that he is honored to hear this matter and help the people of the Commonwealth resolve the conflict.

Members of the Republican Party of the CNMI, its board of directors, and members filled the courtroom and hallways in support of Torres.

A statement from CNMI GOP president Candace Celis said: “We have faith in the judicial system. We stand by Gov. Torres and his family and pray that equal protection under the law is applied fairly to all, regardless of party or creed.”

First lady Diann Torres was also present in court yesterday, as well as Torres’ brothers, and members of the governor’s Cabinet.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

OAG is suing J&J firms over opioid abuse in the CNMI

Posted On Mar 30 2022
, By
guerrero
0

OAG sues DPS chief over allegedly illegal OT

Posted On Feb 09 2022
, By
0

‘Finance, OAG obviously not paying attention to collecting $400K from M/V Luta ex-owners’

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
guma
0

Court takes OAG’s motion to dismiss E-Land suit under advisement

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 26, 2022, 6:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune