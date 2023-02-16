Mantas, Dolphins drown opponents in HS hoops

By
|
Posted on Feb 17 2023

Tag: , , ,
Share

Marianas High School’s Khristian David gets some air time as he attempts a layup against a Saipan International School defender in their varsity game of the 2022-2023 IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball League last Wednesday at the MHS Gymnasium. (LEIGH GASES)

The Mantas regained their composure in the second half to win against the Mount Carmel School Knights, 59-46, while the Dolphins enjoyed a lopsided victory over the Saipan International School Geckos, 52-13.

SSHS’ Christian Lucero and MCS’ Derek Sasamoto both opened the game strong from 3-point range, but a foul against Rasg Asuo shook up the Knights’ defenses a bit. 

Then, when the Manta’s Elijah Garcia got into a shooting rhythm, there was no looking back for him as he traversed Knights’ territory with ease, downing 16 consecutive points. 

However, Lance Lerio was a Knight in shining armor as he gave the Mantas a run for their money—surpassing Garcia’s point total for 19 of his own for a close 29-28 first half.

It was anybody’s game heading into the second half, with nerves showing on both sides of the court as the Mantas couldn’t really shake off the Knights just yet. 

Mantas’ John Kae Raquepo then gave the team a headstart after being fouled twice but it was an eye-for-an-eye as the Mantas fouled Lerio as well.

It was a free for all from then on with Garcia still making deadly aim of the target followed closely behind by Lerio, always closing the gap by 2 or 4 points.

Toward the end of the game though, the Mantas had pulled further away into the lead as Asuo and Jezpher Navarro tossed in a couple of 3-pointers complementing Garcia’s. 

The Mantas pulled out all the stops with the final minutes ticking by and were not phased even as the Knights tried to engage in a catch-up game. It was a little too late for them as time ran out and the boys hugged it out in a show of good sportsmanship.

Even with the loss, Lerio went home with 28 big ones, followed by a longshot of teammates Jay Francis Pineda’s 6, Sasamoto’s 5, and San Nicolas’ 4.

Garcia swished the basket in honor of Michael Jordan’s jersey number (23), followed by Asuo and Raquepo’s twinning 10 markers, and Lucero’s 8.

In the Dolphins-Geckos game right after, the mammals quickly established a huge double-digit lead against the reptiles in the first half and never once stepped on the brakes.

Led by Charlz Sanchez, the Dolphins early on had the advantage and never let it go. At the end of the first half, Sanchez banked 8, while Aiden Norita had 6 markers, as the Dolphins had the 30-6 lopsided lead.

Just as the first half, it was a walk in the park for the Dolphins in the second as the Geckos were not able to find their footing or their handle on the ball—and were reduced to just 7 more points in the game. 

The Gecko’s Yunwoo Nam had 7 markers, Omari Joab had 5, while Dwight Crisostomo added a free throw.

Sanchez finished the game with 16 points, followed by Khristian David’s 13, Aiden Norita’s 8, and Airson Atan’s 6.

In the junior varsity games prior, KHS JV beat MCS JV, 38-31 and MHS JV won against MHS JV-2, 35-12.

In the varsity standings, MHS is now tied in the lead with KHS at 4 wins and no losses each; SSHS bumped up to 3-2; MCS is at 2-2; Agape Christian School is 1-3; SIS is 0-3; and Grace Christian Academy is still 0-4. 

In the junior varsity standings, MHS JV is still undefeated at 5-0; KHS is at 3-2; MHS JV-2 is at 2-3; and MCS JV have yet to win with six losses.

SSHS 59 – Garcia 23, Raquepo 10, Asuo 10, Lucero 8, Navarro 4, Konman and Addy 2.
MCS 46 – Lerio 28, Pineda 6, Sasamoto 5, San Nicolas 4, Regalado 2, Mercado Jr. 1.
Scoring by halves: 28-27, 59-46

MHS 52 – Sanchez 16, David 13, Norita 8, Atan 6, Lukas 3, Ong, Takawo, Pelisamen Jr. 2.
SIS 13 – Nam 7, Joab 5, Crisostomo 1.
Scoring by halves: 30-6, 52-13.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

NMIBF
0

Ayuyus on fire in boys HS caging

Posted On Feb 13 2023
, By
NMVA
0

GCA, SIS edge opponents in MS boys v-ball

Posted On Feb 13 2023
, By
NMIFA
0

HMS wins, TMS and SIS draw in MS girls soccer

Posted On Feb 10 2023
, By
NMIB
0

KHS, MHS beat foes in HS boys caging

Posted On Feb 07 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 17, 2023, 2:00 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune