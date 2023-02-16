Share











Vicky is a very sweet, black golden retriever mix. She is about 2 years old and has so much love to give! She walks very well on a leash and is very polite. She wants nothing more than to be your best friend! She adores children and everybody she meets. She greets everybody with a wagging tail. She is a great dog for somebody who wants to take her out and about with them, as she has excellent manners in public.

She is being treated for a mild health condition by Saipan Cares for Animals and has almost completed treatment. Her treatment is covered by the Boonie Flight Project. She will be spayed, vaccinated, and has received medication against flea and tick!

She is available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Dogs adopted there come with vaccination and discounted flea and tick medicine. The registration fee is $30 per dog. There are many friendly dogs and puppies waiting to find their forever home so come check them out!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project of Guam, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!