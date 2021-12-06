‘Many new positive cases were already in quarantine when ID’d’

Share











Many of the positive cases of late, such as the 103 cases the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported last Dec. 2, were individuals who have already been in quarantine at a government site because they have already been identified as high-risk “persons of interest.”

This was emphasized by Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive Esther L. Muña during a radio appearance last Friday, where she also spoke of the importance of testing individuals within a certain time to get the most accurate testing results.

“The numbers that you’re seeing from the last couple of days…those are individuals who are already in quarantine. They have been identified as a person of interest—these are individuals that are considered high-risk. …At this point right now, we’re finding individuals in quarantine. These are individuals that are staying in the hotel and waiting for their results,” said Muña.

This explains why quarantining and isolating at a designated site is necessary as it prevents further spread even as high-risk “persons of interest” are waiting for their test results, she said.

Muña said that testing individuals for COVID-19 within a certain time frame is also crucial to ensure that CHCC receives and reports the most accurate test results.

“The tests have to be done at a specific time in order to determine whether or not they have the virus. Doing it earlier can generate a false negative. Making sure that we have [testing] done in a specific time, and when it’s done [and] determined that this individual is positive, that’s more people protected from this virus,” she said.

Muña acknowledged that isolating at a site may be inconvenient, but it is necessary to prevent further spread and protect the community, especially the many in the CNMI who are unvaccinated.

“I feel like this is necessary to protect others, especially considering that we still have a large number of individuals that are unvaccinated. I understand it’s inconvenient, but it does save lives; it does [curb] further transmission out in the community,” she said.

Muña appeared on the radio during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ weekly news briefing. Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez also appeared Friday.