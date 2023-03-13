March is American Red Cross Month 

By
|
Posted on Mar 14 2023
Share

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter takes the spotlight this month, with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang proclaiming yesterday the entire month of March as American Red Cross Month.

In attendance at the proclamation signing yesterday morning at the Office of the Governor’s conference room were American Red Cross-NMI Chapter executive director John Hirsh, board chair Dr. Joshua Wise, board members Tim Lang, Dr. Bobby Cruz, Chris Concepcion, Brent Deleon Guerrero, volunteers, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services representatives, and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management represented by Jack Diaz.

“We celebrate the humanitarian spirit of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and reaffirm our commitment to help ensure no one faces a crisis alone. … Caring for one another is at the heart of the community and exemplified by the people of the Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands, whose simple acts of kindness through the Red Cross provide help and hope in people’s most difficult moments, continuing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton who founded the organization more than 140 years ago to prevent and alleviate human suffering,” the proclamation reads.

Both Palacios and Apatang thanked the Red Cross and its volunteers, along with their partners, for their dedication and assistance to the people of the CNMI in times of need and for always being the first responders.

In his remarks, Wise said, “The American Red Cross is providing critical assistance to the Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands in response to several natural disasters that have occurred in the region… along with smoke alarm installations [and] educating our children on disaster preparedness. …The American Red Cross provides services and support to members of our armed forces, veterans and their families before, during, and after. Our emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion enables us to value our differences and provide fair equity to our unique perspectives, culture and community.”

In Hirsh’s remarks, he said, “It’s really a privilege to be part of this organization. We’re privileged to work with our partners like the DFEMS team here. …We’re really grateful for everybody’s contribution and we need not only volunteers, but we need the donor support as well. …If you know anyone out there who would like to support the Red Cross, please do it financially and also with their hands. Please come to join us in our work.”

For more information about the American Red Cross of the Northern Mariana Islands, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/northern-mariana-islands/about-us.html 

This April 22, the 34th Annual Red Cross Walkathon will take place on April 22 near the Guma Sakman building in Susupe. The walk will feature a 10K, 5K, and 2K course along the Beach Road Pathway. 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 14, 2023, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:25 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune