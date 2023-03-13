March is American Red Cross Month 

Share











The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter takes the spotlight this month, with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang proclaiming yesterday the entire month of March as American Red Cross Month.

In attendance at the proclamation signing yesterday morning at the Office of the Governor’s conference room were American Red Cross-NMI Chapter executive director John Hirsh, board chair Dr. Joshua Wise, board members Tim Lang, Dr. Bobby Cruz, Chris Concepcion, Brent Deleon Guerrero, volunteers, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services representatives, and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management represented by Jack Diaz.

“We celebrate the humanitarian spirit of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and reaffirm our commitment to help ensure no one faces a crisis alone. … Caring for one another is at the heart of the community and exemplified by the people of the Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands, whose simple acts of kindness through the Red Cross provide help and hope in people’s most difficult moments, continuing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton who founded the organization more than 140 years ago to prevent and alleviate human suffering,” the proclamation reads.

Both Palacios and Apatang thanked the Red Cross and its volunteers, along with their partners, for their dedication and assistance to the people of the CNMI in times of need and for always being the first responders.

In his remarks, Wise said, “The American Red Cross is providing critical assistance to the Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands in response to several natural disasters that have occurred in the region… along with smoke alarm installations [and] educating our children on disaster preparedness. …The American Red Cross provides services and support to members of our armed forces, veterans and their families before, during, and after. Our emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion enables us to value our differences and provide fair equity to our unique perspectives, culture and community.”

In Hirsh’s remarks, he said, “It’s really a privilege to be part of this organization. We’re privileged to work with our partners like the DFEMS team here. …We’re really grateful for everybody’s contribution and we need not only volunteers, but we need the donor support as well. …If you know anyone out there who would like to support the Red Cross, please do it financially and also with their hands. Please come to join us in our work.”

For more information about the American Red Cross of the Northern Mariana Islands, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/northern-mariana-islands/about-us.html

This April 22, the 34th Annual Red Cross Walkathon will take place on April 22 near the Guma Sakman building in Susupe. The walk will feature a 10K, 5K, and 2K course along the Beach Road Pathway.