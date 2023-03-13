MCS inducts 14 new National Honor Society members

Posted on Mar 14 2023

Fourteen high school students were inducted into Mount Carmel School's Sacred Heart Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mount Carmel Cathedral.

Fourteen high school students were inducted into Mount Carmel School’s Sacred Heart Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mount Carmel Cathedral.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez, school administrators, and society officers.

The inductees were selected by a faculty council that reviewed applications from sophomores and upperclassmen who had maintained a grade point average of 3.0 and had demonstrated how they had fulfilled the society’s values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

This year’s inductees are Elisa E. Blanco, Paul P. Camacho, Jada M. Chang, Sophia G. Cornelio, Palikkun Jr. George, Jaeyun Jung, Sanghyeok Sam Lee, Laizza V. Mallari, Chealzka M. Navarro, Tricia J. Palacios, Chelsy Anne P. Reyes, Malina B. Tenorio, Maria C. Torres, and Juliana T. Vergara.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was 2007 AlumKnight and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. water/wastewater engineer Nicolette Villagomez, who shared three primary lessons: To be nimble and perseverant, to live life intentionally, and to build relationships that will last forever.

“Despite my life experiences and the many moments and opportunities to turn away, my faith in God, a higher power, in something much bigger than me is absolute and sound. Although a Catholic education laid the framework of my faith, my relationships with friends and family is what solidified my relationship with God. Lean on your faith and never forget you are not alone.

“The opportunities from here on are endless. I encourage you, that while you work toward your goals, that you stay resilient and nimble, you achieve intentionally, you walk hand in hand with the people that will promote your growth, and have faith in your abilities to do so. Be proud of your accomplishments. Be proud of this school. Lean on your teachers, your classmates, your parents, your fellow NHS members. Be thankful for this opportunity. Be thankful for your parent’s sacrifices for your education. You are in a good place. Mount Carmel School laid the framework for me to grow, to learn, to struggle and to overcome life’s challenges,” Villagomez said.

In her opening remarks, Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao thanked parents for supporting their children and congratulated the students for their accomplishments. She also reminded the new inductees that being in the NHS goes beyond academics and prestige. “The induction into the National Honor Society is just the start. The real work begins after, where you now need to prove yourself by demonstrating the pillars of the National Honor Society. You are now leaders, role models, and ambassadors of your school community.”

Established in 1921, the National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization that recognizes outstanding high school students, with more than one million student members who demonstrate the society’s trademark values of scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Mount Carmel School’s Sacred Heart Chapter of the NHS was opened in 1997. (MCS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

