March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second most common cause of cancer disease for men and women in the United States.

That sobering fact is the reason behind efforts to raise awareness of the disease and explains why Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios jointly signed a proclamation Monday designating March as CNMI Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at the Governor’s Office conference room.

“We urge all men and women in the CNMI to discuss a preventive and screening program with their health care provider and become aware that they are at risk of getting colorectal cancer. We encourage all our citizens, government agencies, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and other groups to join in activities that will increase the awareness and prevention of colorectal cancer,” said colorectal cancer survivor Edgar Pangelinan, who read the proclamation.

One of the major events to spread cancer awareness and raise funds to fight the disease in the CNMI is the Marianas March Against Cancer, which was established by the Commonwealth Cancer Association in 2001.

Before the MMAC, the event was called “Relay for Life” which was under the national level that meant all funds raised during the event in the CNMI did not stay here. But now, all funds raised from the MMAC events stays and goes to awareness, education, and, most especially, services to cancer patients in the CNMI.

One of the leading teams that consistently participates in the MMAC is Team Bodig, which was present at Monday’s proclamation signing. In a short interview Monday, Team Bodig captain Bridgette Camacho said, “I am torn between what’s going on with the economy, but cancer patients never stop. They never stop their treatment despite the weather, despite their finances and everything. They don’t stop the fight.” (Krizel Tuazon)