March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Mar 11 2020
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios jointly signed a proclamation Monday designating March as CNMI Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at the Governor’s Office conference room. (KRIZEL TUAZON)

Colorectal cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second most common cause of cancer disease for men and women in the United States.

That sobering fact is the reason behind efforts to raise awareness of the disease and explains why Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios jointly signed a proclamation Monday designating March as CNMI Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at the Governor’s Office conference room.

“We urge all men and women in the CNMI to discuss a preventive and screening program with their health care provider and become aware that they are at risk of getting colorectal cancer. We encourage all our citizens, government agencies, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and other groups to join in activities that will increase the awareness and prevention of colorectal cancer,” said colorectal cancer survivor Edgar Pangelinan, who read the proclamation.

One of the major events to spread cancer awareness and raise funds to fight the disease in the CNMI is the Marianas March Against Cancer, which was established by the Commonwealth Cancer Association in 2001.

Before the MMAC, the event was called “Relay for Life” which was under the national level that meant all funds raised during the event in the CNMI did not stay here. But now, all funds raised from the MMAC events stays and goes to awareness, education, and, most especially, services to cancer patients in the CNMI.

One of the leading teams that consistently participates in the MMAC is Team Bodig, which was present at Monday’s proclamation signing. In a short interview Monday, Team Bodig captain Bridgette Camacho said, “I am torn between what’s going on with the economy, but cancer patients never stop. They never stop their treatment despite the weather, despite their finances and everything. They don’t stop the fight.” (Krizel Tuazon)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 11, 2020, 7:28 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune