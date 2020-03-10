Classical pianist Roman Rudnytsky to perform in free concerts at Hyatt

Posted on Mar 11 2020

Roman Rudnytsky will be performing two special “Magic Spring Music Concerts” on March 14 and March 20 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan ballroom.  (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Internationally renowned classical pianist Roman Rudnytsky is back on Saipan for another visit and the Friends of the Arts will be sponsoring two special concerts during his visit—an opportunity to listen to live classical music played by a master pianist.

Rudnytsky will be performing two special “Magic Spring Music Concerts” on March 14 and 20 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan ballroom.  These concerts of classical music are open to the public for free. Voluntary sponsoring donations will be accepted. The doors will open at 6:30pm and the concert will begin at 7pm. Reservations can be made by contacting Frank Gibson by phone or text at 287-7476 or, preferably, by email at flgibson@yahoo.com.

The two programs will include differing selections each night from classical masters such as Chopin, Gershwin, Beethoven, Ravel, Liszt, Bach and others. The award-winning Marianas High School Glee Club will also entertain during intermission with a selection of songs.

Rudnytsky is an internationally active concert pianist of Ukrainian background whose frequent performances take him all over the world. A graduate of the Julliard School in New York, he also did additional studies at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland and at master classes in Austria (the “Mozarteum”) and Italy.

Since 1972, Rudnytsky has been a member of the piano faculty of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio. He is a recipient of that institution’s “Distinguished Professor Award” in recognition of his concert activities. He previously served on the piano faculties of the Indiana University School of Music and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory, in addition to being “artist-in-residence” at two Australian universities.

During his two-week visit to Saipan, he will travel to many of the CNMI schools, playing and discussing music with the students.  This is Rudnytsky’s 11th trip to the CNMI. He travels at his own expense and donates his time to the community. The Friends of the Arts, with the help of sponsors, is hosting Rudnytsky’s stay. Those sponsors include Hyatt Regency Saipan, Bridge Capitol LLC, IT&E, Dr. Susan Fishman-Tudor, Hertz Car Rental, KLCarr, Brabu Pharmacy, Dental Care, Triple J Saipan, Everest Kitchen Restaurant, Toothworks Dental Clinic, PHI Pharmacy, Marianas Variety, Paradise Dental Center, Hardt Eye Clinic, JET Realty and J’s Restaurant, Yaong Corporation, TransAmerica Saipan, Paradise Hotel, Tom Yum Restaurant, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Kanoa Resort, Green Meadows School, Thompson Law Office, and HR Support, CNMI. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

