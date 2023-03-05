LITERARY NOOK
March Right In To My March Write In
The following two poems were printed in the Saipan Tribune on March 9, 2018. My inspiration was a poem called Jade Flower Palace written by Chinese Tang Dynasty poet Tu Fu (712 -770). The title alone got me thinking about then POTUS 45’s derogatory remarks about the White House in Washington, D.C. where American presidents reside when they are in office. President Trump called the White House “a dump.” Most Americans revere the edifice and are proud of its residents. Five years later POTUS 45 continues his malice, lying, and continued delusional denial of losing the election to POTUS 46, Joseph Biden. He now operates from his golf course resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
White House ‘Dump’ Malice
The Potomoc river is frozen in place
Congressional movement follows suit.
Political hacks hound government investigators.
Instead of Making America Great Again
45 and his cronies spend their time
making America hate government institutions
and disregard aspects of our Constitution.
A majority of the nation is disgusted
with the attacks on the DOJ and FBI
alt-right attempts to distract the nation
from directions the Russian probes are heading.
Thousands of tweets and emails pile up in reports.
A journalistic media storm sweeps the nation as
more women claim Donald caused them distress
some are paid for silence about the mess.
His golden toilet fixtures and many mirrors
remain in the hoity toity New York white tower.
Florida fields with greens, tees, and high fees
hear his club whacks and tweety putt putts.
Protests are held across the nation in city after city.
The horror and shame of the current presidency
slips into future world historical archives
Who can say what the next three years will bring.
A to Z News: It Ain’t News it’s Zero News
It A in’t news but B ad and C yber D umb
news E merging F ake news G ood news
H ealthy I ntelligent news and J erky news
K knockout L oony M orning news about
N ews O pen and shut P honey baloney
Q uoted news R eal news S tupid news T alk
show news U nderground V iews news
W elcome news X – rated news Y our news
and Z ero absolute Z ero news ! You choose.
(That’s whassup, it’s a wrap up, I won’t shut up.)