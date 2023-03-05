LITERARY NOOK

March Right In To My March Write In

By
|
Posted on Mar 06 2023
Share

The following two poems were printed in the Saipan Tribune on March 9, 2018. My inspiration was a poem called Jade Flower Palace written by Chinese Tang Dynasty poet Tu Fu (712 -770). The title alone got me thinking about then POTUS 45’s derogatory remarks about the White House in Washington, D.C. where American presidents reside when they are in office. President Trump called the White House “a dump.”  Most Americans revere the edifice and are proud of its residents. Five years later POTUS 45 continues his malice, lying, and continued delusional denial of losing the election to POTUS 46, Joseph Biden. He now operates from his golf course resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
 
White House ‘Dump’ Malice
 
The Potomoc river is frozen in place
Congressional movement follows suit.
Political hacks hound government investigators.
Instead of Making America Great Again
45 and his cronies spend their time
making America hate government institutions
and disregard aspects of our Constitution.
A majority of the nation is disgusted
with the attacks on the DOJ and FBI
alt-right attempts to distract the nation
from directions the Russian probes are heading.
Thousands of tweets and emails pile up in reports.
A journalistic media storm sweeps the nation as
more women claim Donald caused them distress
some are paid for silence about the mess.
His golden toilet fixtures and many mirrors
remain in the hoity toity New York white tower.
Florida fields with greens, tees, and high fees
hear his club whacks and tweety putt putts.
Protests are held across the nation in city after city.
The horror and shame of the current presidency
slips into future world historical archives
Who can say what the next three years will bring.
 
A to Z News: It Ain’t News it’s Zero News
 
It A in’t news but B ad and C yber D umb 
news E merging F ake news G ood news
H ealthy I ntelligent news and J erky news
K knockout L oony M orning news about
N ews O pen and shut P honey baloney 
Q uoted news R eal news S tupid news T alk
show news U nderground V iews news
W elcome news X – rated news Y our news
and Z ero absolute Z ero news ! You choose.
(That’s whassup, it’s a wrap up, I won’t shut up.)

JOEY CONNOLLY
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 6, 2023, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune