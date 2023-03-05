Bwii Bwii’s and Artman ‘adopt’ Makaka Beach

Share











The community is stepping up to the challenge of “adopting” and maintaining a place on Saipan, with Bwii Bwii’s Professional Lawn Care Services and Artman Environmental Corp. being the latest to take on the task, this time “adopting” the Makaka Beach last Friday.

The Saipan Mayor’s Office held an “Adopt-a-Place” ceremony at the beach located between the ABC Store/Joeten Hafa Adai Shopping Center and the Imperial Palace Saipan casino in Garapan.

The occasion was attended by the Bwii Bwii’s Professional Lawn Care Services, Artman Environmental Corp. manager Seungjun Park, several lawmakers, and other dignitaries, as well as Saipan Mayor’s Office staff.

Brought about by Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho’s effort to involve the community in the betterment of its villages, three places have so far been adopted all around Saipan.

Benusto Lisua, owner of Bwii Bwii’s Professional Lawn Care Services, said on behalf of his business and Artman, “We want to extend our appreciation to the mayor’s office and to all the regulatory agencies involved with the [adopt-a-place] program. …[It is] a great collaboration with Mr. [Seungjun] Park, manager of Artman Environmental Corp. and a big thank you for your generosity in working with Bwii Bwii’s Professional Lawn Care Services.”

“It is our commitment to continue to give back to the community through hands-on volunteer work and to keep our CNMI clean and beautiful. From the grass of our plants, to the shores of our beaches, it reflects the kind and generous hospitality of our people,” said Lisua.

He encourages everyone in the community to learn more about the program and pitch in with their family and friends to help keep Saipan clean and safe.

Camacho thanked the collaborative efforts of Artman and Bwii Bwii’s and reiterated that he alone cannot promote a “safe community, safe village and a clean island.”

Camacho said, “I’m so happy that people are starting to see the positive side of this program.” He added that he does not need the credit—it’s about the people who are stepping up to the plate in supporting the program and having a hand in keeping the villages clean and safe.

The Guam Army National Guard was the first group to sign on to the Adopt-A-Place program under the Saipan Mayor’s Office.

Camacho said the program is meant to empower people to be responsible and have a hand in the betterment of their community. The program is open to any groups—nonprofits, religions, ethnic groups, or others.

Founded just last November, the Bwii Bwii’s Professional Lawn Care Services is a family-owned business that does yard work for private, business, and government properties.

The Artman Environmental Corp. is a trash collecting company owned by Jinsik Lee.