Marianas Agupa Forum invites Rota mayoral candidates

Due to the increasing demand amongst the voting population on Rota and those in the mainland, and to hear about their future plans if given the vote of confidence this Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Marianas Agupa Radio Talk Show is pleased to extend its invitation to all Rota mayoral candidates to appear virtually on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 9am. The link to the show will be e-mailed to each of the candidates before the date.

The purpose of the forum on the show will be for our listening public and especially the voting population on Rota and elsewhere, to hear all the mayoral candidates respond to the questions regarding the pressing issues facing the people of Rota and how to address them if given the vote of confidence.

The language will be either in Chamorro or English and the order to respond to a question shall be by their number on the ballot. No. 1; No. 2 and No,3. And so on,

-Opening Statement. Each of the candidates shall be given up to 3 minutes for an opening statement.

-All five candidates will be asked the following questions:

1. What are your Top 3 priorities for the first 100 days if elected mayor of Rota and how will you measure your success in each of your priorities? (3 minutes each)

2. Why do you deserve to be voted mayor of Rota and what distinguishes you from the other mayoral candidates? (3 minutes each)

3. Questions from the listening audience will be taken for each of the candidates. (One question each from the public)

4. Closing statement. All the candidates shall be given up to 3 minutes for a closing statement.Note: There will be no rebuttal on this Q&A segment. All the questions will be asked and moderated by host Glenn H. Manglona.

The show starts at 9am until 11am on Magic 100.3 FM. It will also be streamed via https://tunein.com/radio/KWAW-FM-1003-s43718/ and Marianas Agupa YouTube at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA and the Marianas Agupa Facebook. (PR)