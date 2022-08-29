Chamber general membership meeting on Sept. 7 at Hyatt

Share











The monthly general membership meeting for the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

Spotlight presentations will be presented by the Northern Marianas College, State Apprenticeship Expansion Program manager Ashley Olarte, Department of Labor director Frances Torres, and the NMC Community Development Institute director Maria Valentina Haberman, where they will share updates on the apprenticeship program, “Apprenticeship Incentives—What’s in it for you?”

Special presentation will be presented by Office of Planning & Development deputy director Chris Concepcion who will discuss the Garapan Revitalization Project. The Garapan Revitalization Project aims to revive the tourism industry as well as the economy.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at 12 noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. The Chamber is accepting reservations, to reserve or for more information, please contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, family, and community succeed as one.

For more information or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, visit online at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the 4th Floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413). (PR)