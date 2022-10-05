Marianas Agupa to discuss proposed constitutional amendment

Marianas Agupa Radio Talk Show is pleased to announce that the Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils will hold a public outreach forum on the proposed amendment to the CNMI Constitution granting the municipalities authority over their jurisdictions,  

Members of the municipal council will each take turns discussing the proposed amendments part 1 and part 2. After the discussion by the members, those interested in asking a question may post their question online or via Marianas Agupa live chat. The host of this special event is councilwoman Juanita M. Mendiola.

The date and time of this public outreach Forum is Oct. 8, 2022 at 10am ChST. The public outreach forum will be broadcast live on Marianas Agupa mass media main platform: Magic 100.3 FM; Other mass media platform: Tune in radio at https://tunein.com/radio/KWAW-FM-1003-s43718/ and Social media platforms: Marianas Agupa YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztad DHA and Marianas Agupa Show on Facebook. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

