Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival set

The Marianas Visitors Authority’s newest signature event, the Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival, has secured a full lineup of feel-good local entertainers for its debut on Nov. 4, 2017.

Marvin Guerrero, James Selepeo, Unrooted, Tom Basa, and Mango Session will add flavor to the festival, which will pair Marianas brews with island-style barbecue and other appetizers beside the Saipan lagoon at Garapan Fishing Base.

Slated to participate are Saipan Brewing Co., which manufactures the only locally brewed beer in the Marianas, as well as six companies distributing craft beers: Pacific Trading Co, MARPAC, Franken Brau, Westco, I Love Saipan, and Samcorp Import.

Joeten Ent., Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, and Skywalker Communications have all stepped forward as major sponsors of the event.

“The Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival is coming together and already generating a lot of feedback from the community, so we’re looking forward to an enjoyable and fun evening with both visitors and residents, alike,” said MVA Community Projects manager Martin Duenas.

“We’ve got a great sponsorship package and welcome any businesses that would like to be a part of our newest signature event from the MVA.”

Sponsorship levels are: Platinum ($3,000), Gold ($2,000), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500).

Joining the event as food sponsors are Holy Smoke, The Hut, and I Love Saipan Shrimp Shack.

The festival is scheduled from 5pm to 11pm and will be open to adults age 21 and older (21 is the legal drinking age in the Marianas).

Entry fee is $25 and will include a commemorative beer glass that patrons can use throughout the event and keep as a souvenir, two beer or wine samples, three or wine full servings, one free chaser, and a commemorative silicone wristband. Outside alcohol and food is not allowed.

For more information or a sponsorship package, contact Community Projects specialist Ray Villagomez of the MVA at.664.3200/1 or rvillagomez@mymarianas.com. (MVA)