Marianas genealogy focus of Saturday radio talk program

The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show segment of this Saturday’s Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show will feature Herman T. Guerrero, who will talk about the genealogy of families in the Marianas.

His topic, called “Håli’ Familia Giya Marianas,” will start at 10am on July 2 and will be broadcast live on Magic 100.3FM. Presentation will be in Chamorro followed by a Q&A call-in, chat, from the public and via social media.

This project of the Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas, a non-profit organization in the CNMI, aims to celebrate and recognize our cultural experts and encourage public interactions in Humanities related topics.

The public is encouraged to participate in a survey after the talk show. Details about the survey will be provided during the talk show and posted on the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Marianas-Agupa-Show-278884342457682 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA.

Here is the Surveymonkey link for the July 2, 2022 talk show: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/57HRQ79 or visit https://natibunmarianas.org/ for the link to the survey. (PR)