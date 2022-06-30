Guam reports 372nd COVID- related death; 129 new cases

Share











Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified that the U.S. territory’s 372nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 22, 2022. The patient was an 84-year-old female, fully vaccinated and boosted, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 22.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to her loved ones, and we pray for healing in their time of mourning,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we learn to live with this virus, it is important we stay vigilant. Please do not ignore COVID-19 symptoms. Should you experience symptoms, get tested and check your medical provider for available treatments. Continue to do your part to stop the spread, as we work together as a community to put this pandemic behind us.”

Also, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported yesterday 129 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,325 specimens collected June 29, 2022. To date, there have been a total of 51,898 officially reported cases in Guam, 372 deaths, 680 cases in active isolation, and 50,846 not in active isolation. (PR)