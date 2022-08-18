Marianas Southern Airways opens Guam route tomorrow

Share











Marianas Southern Airways, the Northern Mariana Islands’ newest airline, will launch direct services between Saipan and Guam this Saturday, according to company president, Keith Stewart.

“We are delighted to provide travelers more choice on the Saipan to Guam route,” said Stewart. The airline will initially offer two daily 50-minute services, with the first departing Guam at 12:30pm and arriving on Saipan at 1:20pm. The second service will leave Guam at 6:40pm and arrive on Saipan at 7:30pm. Flights from Saipan to Guam will be at 11:10am and 5:15pm.

“As more aircraft join the fleet in the next month, we will offer up to five daily flights between the two islands,” Stewart said.

Bill Giles, MSA’s vice president CNMI/Guam, stated, “Our new twin-engine Tecnam aircraft bring state-of-the-art safety and reliability to our passengers. These aircraft are new off the production line and offer individual air-conditioning controls, a cup holder, and a USB charge port at each seat.”

Giles said that Marianas Southern Airways plans to add another three or four Tecnam airplanes to the fleet over the next year, “which will provide the opportunity to offer direct flights between Rota and Guam and Tinian and Guam, as well as adding more frequency to our schedules.”

Stewart pointed out that reliable air transportation is vital for the regional economy. It provides the city-pair connections that serve as virtual bridges between the islands to support a healthy flow of key economic activities. Air service facilitates links between businesses, governments, and people; enabling trade, investment, tourism, and travel—not to mention critically important health care accessibility for people living in rural communities.

MSA’s comprehensive route network is essential to the long-term success of the airline. The initial flight schedule offers over 90 weekly flights serving Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. “Importantly, within the next three months we will offer same-day connectivity to Saipan with United’s Honolulu-Guam flight, thereby avoiding an unnecessary overnight stay in Guam and, through joint venture partner Southern Airways interline agreement with United Airlines, the ability to make a seamless reservation from Tinian, Rota, or Saipan to anywhere in the United network,” said Giles.

Bookings can be made by visiting www.iflymarianas.com or through the company’s toll-free booking center number 1 800 757 4780

Marianans Southern Airways is the CNMI’s newest airline, a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest regional airlines. It operates the all-new Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the world’s most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft. (MSA)