OIA awards $3.8M to counter brown tree snakes in Guam

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $3,802,436 for the Brown Tree Snake Control program in fiscal year 2022 funding as administered through the Technical Assistance Program. Of that amount, $450,000 will be going to the CNMI’s brown tree snake program.

“The brown tree snake remains a challenge to Guam and we appreciate the funding support that Congress continues to provide,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “Mitigating the threat that the brown tree snake continues to pose for Guam’s ecological and economic systems remains a priority as well as preventing spread to the CNMI, Hawai’i, and the Micronesia region.”

Fiscal year 2022 funding provided for the brown tree snake control program was divided among the territorial and state governments and federal partners which are Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Hawai’i, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Department of the Interior as follows:

For more information about the Brown Tree Snake program, visit the OIA website at www.doi.gov/oia. (OIA)