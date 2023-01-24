Marianas Variety donates $5K to NMC Foundation

Share











Marianas Variety News and Views, a longtime supporter of higher education in the CNMI, has donated $5,000 in advertising support to help the Northern Marianas College Foundation promote its upcoming Golf Open in March.

“Marianas Variety has always been an ardent supporter of the NMC Foundation and its mission to enhance higher education in the CNMI,” Marianas Variety publisher Amier Younis said. “We are proud to support their upcoming Golf Open once again and we wish all the players the best of luck.”

For the first time, NMC’s tournament will be a two-day event and will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, on the east and west courses of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. The tournament fee for the 2023 golf open is $250.

“The advertising support that Marianas Variety gives us for our golf tournaments is one of the reasons why we always have such an impressive turnout,” NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta said. “We thank Marianas Variety for their contribution.”

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. In the wake of the devastation and destruction of Super Typhoon Soudelor and Yutu, the college has been aggressively seeking funds from all available sources to rebuild classrooms, offices, laboratories, and workforce spaces for the CNMI community. The foundation is seeking the CNMI private sector’s support through fundraising events like the golf tournament.

Interested companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780. (NMC)