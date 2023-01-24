Marianas Variety donates $5K to NMC Foundation

By
|
Posted on Jan 25 2023

Tag:
Share

Marianas Variety recently donated $5,000 worth of print and online advertisements to the Northern Marianas College to help promote its upcoming Golf Open in March. (NMC)

Marianas Variety News and Views, a longtime supporter of higher education in the CNMI, has donated $5,000 in advertising support to help the Northern Marianas College Foundation promote its upcoming Golf Open in March.

“Marianas Variety has always been an ardent supporter of the NMC Foundation and its mission to enhance higher education in the CNMI,” Marianas Variety publisher Amier Younis said. “We are proud to support their upcoming Golf Open once again and we wish all the players the best of luck.”

For the first time, NMC’s tournament will be a two-day event and will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, on the east and west courses of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. The tournament fee for the 2023 golf open is $250.

“The advertising support that Marianas Variety gives us for our golf tournaments is one of the reasons why we always have such an impressive turnout,” NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta said. “We thank Marianas Variety for their contribution.”

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. In the wake of the devastation and destruction of Super Typhoon Soudelor and Yutu, the college has been aggressively seeking funds from all available sources to rebuild classrooms, offices, laboratories, and workforce spaces for the CNMI community. The foundation is seeking the CNMI private sector’s support through fundraising events like the golf tournament.

Interested companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Run
0

38 runners, 1 dog, 3 races

Posted On Jan 19 2023
, By
McDonald
0

Z brings A game in Mickey D’s golf tourney

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
McDonald's
0

Kang wins first golf tourney

Posted On Dec 05 2022
, By
Marianas
0

Marianas Health Golf Classic set for Oct. 29

Posted On Oct 19 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 25, 2023, 6:21 AM
Clear
Clear
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune