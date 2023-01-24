NMI students make OSU Honor Roll

Share











CORVALLIS, Ore.—Five students from the CNMI have made it to the Fall 2022 Scholastic Honor Roll of the Oregon State University.

The students from the CNMI are Aaron Paul G. Cayading, a freshman taking up Psychology; Robert Lawrence B. Deleon Guerrero, a senior student of Agricultural Sciences; Nicole Kim, a junior Psychology major; Erica Jonette C. Leon Guerrero, a junior taking up Environmental Sciences; and Leagine Francia D. Mendiola, a junior student majoring in Business Information Systems.

A total of 12,220 students at the university earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Oregon State University is one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation. It has more than 35,000 students from across the globe. (PR)