Marshall, Noriko speediest in Mangrove Run

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2021
Share

Marshall Hoskins

Marshall Hoskins made it back-to-back, while Noriko Jim won her first in Saturday morning’s Run Saipan Underground 5K 21.6 Mangrove Run that meandered around American Memorial Park.

Hoskins, who also topped the so-called Banzai Cliff Run in June and Mt. Tapochau run last April, completed the 5K run in under 20 minutes or 19.28 to be exact.

This time around, the 27-year-old from Pennsylvania encountered stiff competition as the elite of short-distance races showed up bright and early for the July race.

A few ticks of the clock behind Hoskins was Northern Mariana Islands Football Association technical director Michiteru Mita, who crossed the finish line in 19:35, while Grandvrio Resort Saipan assistant F&B manager Shuji Kuroda completed the Top 3 among the men at 19:43.

“They were with me for majority of the race which put a lot of pressure on me to go faster. I didn’t know I was gonna be able to keep it up. I was pleasantly surprised at the end that I had enough energy to keep going and open my stride a bit,” said Hoskins after the race.

He added that the Mangrove Run, which started across the U.S. Army base/troop store in Puerto Rico with a turnaround at the Micro Beach pavilion and with turns to the Outer Cove Marina, was a welcome change from the usual running events Run Saipan did in the past.

“It’s not just turns, man, the people…I ran back through a lot of people repin’ Run Saipan so that was fun. Also there were a lot of people cheering for us or I hope they were cheering for us. They were clapping,” he said.

Noriko Jim

Jim, meanwhile, topped the women’s division after the veteran CNMI runner completed the course in 22.20.

“Good I feel good. This is actually my usual running route. That’s why I just enjoyed it,” the Saitama, Japan native said after the race.

The many-time CNMI national runner added that she appreciated that the Mangrove Run coincided with the 37th Annual Saipan International Fishing Derby and she saw many people she knew along the race’s route. “I knew some people and they said ‘hi.’”

Audrey Christley finished second to Jim with a time of 23:43, while Rosemarie Fontanilla Chisato came third with a time of 26:50.

Run Saipan’s Edward Dela Cruz congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants of the Mangrove Run, named after the shrubs that line up the pathway along the run route past the Boating Safety Office toward the Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park.

“Big shout out to everyone that came out this morning congratulations to all runners for not only completing it but safely making it through our very first park run 5K!”

He also thanked Saipan International School head master Ron Snyder for lending Run Saipan the school’s start/finisher arc as well as Northern Marianas Athletics secretary general Robin Sapong for serving as the one-man starter. He also extended his kudos to volunteer photographers on site, John Chloel Delos Reyes and Lao Zhang, media that covered the event, and the Marianas Visitors Authority for letting them borrow their timing system.

Run Saipan’s next 5K series—the Underground 5K 21.7—will be in late August.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 8, 2021

Posted On Jul 08 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7, 2021

Posted On Jul 07 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 13, 2021, 5:22 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune