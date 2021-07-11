Savory Café and Bistro: Good food and entertainment

From left, Savory Café and Bistro chefs Jay Adarve and Rudy Gatela, owners Jennifer and Miguel Elayda, the restaurant’s staff, and JM Armas. (Bea Cabrera)

Savory Cuisine at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa is branching out with the newly opened Savory Café and Bistro, located along Beach Road across Marianas Medical in Garapan.

Don’t worry, Savory Cuisine at Kada Dia is still there for to-go orders. The new restaurant is for dine-in customers, with lots of tables to accommodate dine-in for two or large groups, the catchy décor and easy ambiance will surely delight once you enter and expect to be greeted by servers that looks polished with their uniforms and masks..

Besides this new restaurant and Savory Cuisine at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa, owners Jennifer Elayda and her husband, Miguel, also manage a manpower agency.

“We have a lot of people to help. …That is why we have to keep looking for new business opportunities. We hire people from the manpower agency—those who are out of jobs because the hotels are closed and local residents, especially since it is summer break, we employed several students to help them learn and earn during the break,” she said.

“Opening the restaurant at a time when the CNMI is under Level Green means business owners like us have more opportunities because many restrictions have been lifted but our guard is still up because we still follow protocols that are still in place, like social distancing and wearing masks. …We do this so we can serve people better,” she added.

Savory Café and Bistro is conveniently located along Beach Road (formerly Thai House). (Bea Cabrera)

Savory Cuisine is open from 7am to 11pm and serves all meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner as they have a variety of items on the menu. “We serve local food, American, Japanese, Filipino and Korean dishes so we have the flavors that the community loves. We never take a break or close. We are open all the way,” Elayda said.

“We have ‘Happy Hour’ for those who want to unwind after work and two karaoke rooms: One can sit 20 [persons] and the other 10, that’s why we are open until 11pm. These rooms are also spacious and we have couches so people can be comfortable. We cater to families and friends who love to sing and get together. Our karaoke rooms are also available for special functions like birthdays, etc.,” Elayda said

Aside from food and entertainment, Elayde said that Savory Cuisine offers a variety of coffee and has free WiFi for those who want to work away from home. “…I’m so happy that we have a lot so we can cater to almost anyone. We had a big renovation for this place so we can have the area suited for people who want to eat, sing, study, or work.

“We’re very thankful also for all the government offices that helped us to open smoothly. They are really helping small businesses like us. To all our customers at Kada Dia, thank you for following us. We have a limited menu there but here at the restaurant, there are more options to choose from,” she added.

Savory Café and Bistro is open Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 11pm. For more information, call (670) 233-6143 or go to their Facebook page: Savory Bar/Bistro.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

