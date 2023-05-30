Matson to contribute $350K shipping services to relief effort

By
|
Posted on May 31 2023

Tag:
Share

HONOLULU—Matson announced yesterday that it will contribute $350,000 in transportation and in-kind services toward disaster relief in Guam, Micronesia, and the CNMI, and expects to begin delivering relief supplies on voyage Manukai 237, scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, June 6.

On Sunday, May 28, Matson’s vessel, Maunawili, which had been positioned offshore earlier in the week to shelter from Typhoon Mawar, was the first containership to arrive following the reopening of the Port of Guam and began discharging 454 containers of general goods.

“Thanks to the focused efforts of the Guam government, the Port Authority of Guam, and the U.S. Coast Guard to reopen the port, we were able to deliver goods to Guam within days of the storm passing,” said Matt Cox, chairmen and CEO of Matson. “We want the people of Guam, Micronesia, and [the] CNMI to know that they can count on Matson to help our communities recover in the difficult weeks ahead. We are committed to helping with recovery efforts in the way we know best—by delivering needed supplies, equipment, and donations to Guam as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Matson operates a weekly direct service from the U.S. West Coast with the largest containerships serving Guam and provides connecting service to islands of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Palau.

Matson is working with FEMA and the American Red Cross to facilitate shipments of relief supplies to Guam for the recovery process in the coming weeks and months. The company is also working with community organizations in Hawaii that are leading Guam relief efforts, providing transportation of donated goods to Guam in the coming weeks.

Matson has served Guam since 1996. For detailed service schedules and other information, visit Matson.com.

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  For more information, visit www.matson.com. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Report: Expansion will have no effect on industrial fishing

Posted On May 24 2023
, By
0

Shelters start to fill in Guam as territory braces for Mawar

Posted On May 24 2023
, By
BOH
0

BOH named one of most trustworthy companies

Posted On Mar 31 2023
, By
Matson
0

Matson to add 3 LNG-powered containerships

Posted On Nov 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 31, 2023, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune